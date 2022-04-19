ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Groundbreaking Clean Energy Pilot Brings Reliable Energy to the Island Municipality of Culebra in Puerto Rico

Cover picture for the articleDebora Schneider, (212) 616-1377, dschneider@edf.org. (SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO) Environmental Defense Fund, Fundación Colibrí, and Genesis Solar break ground today on the initial phase of a community-based solar and storage pilot project that will bring clean, affordable and reliable electricity to approximately 40 households on the island municipality of Culebra in...

Reuters

Japan to fund $892 million to help develop low-emission fuels

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s state-backed New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) said on Tuesday it will allocate 114.5 billion yen ($892 million) to help develop new fuels such as synthetic ones that emit lower carbon dioxide (CO2). The financial aid comes as part of the country’s 2...
World Economic Forum

Can you achieve energy independence with solar? Here’s what to know

Sanctions on Russian energy exports have led to a surge of interest in 'energy independence', says EcoWatch. Studies show that transitioning to renewable energy alternatives, such as solar, is the best way to achieve energy independence. But solar won't be a solution for all US homeowners - as location, size...
rigzone.com

DOE Earmarks $84 Million For Geothermal Pilot Projects

The U.S. Department of Energy has issued a request for information to support enhanced geothermal pilot demonstration projects. — The United States Department of Energy (DOE) issued a request for information (RFI) to support $84 million in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) pilot demonstration projects included in President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Interesting Engineering

The world’s largest battery stores its energy somewhere big, blue, and unexpected

To decarbonize our energy system, we need to use renewable energy sources efficiently. And we also need to find a way to make them reliable, as the world's energy needs cannot wait simply because the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. Due to the intermittency of sources like wind and solar, engineers are working tirelessly to devise new ways of storing energy when available and releasing to the grid when needed. However, we still don't have enough batteries to compensate for global renewable energy slumps.
Symphony Science

The Rocket Engine That Proves Solar Thermal Propulsion

The Rocket Engine That Proves Solar Thermal Propulsion Isn't Just A Crazy Theory. It may not sound like much, but Jason Benkoski and his team have just demonstrated solar thermal propulsion, a previously theoretical type of solar-powered rocket engine. With advances in materials science and engineering, Jason Benkosky and colleagues have demonstrated the viability of concepts with the first solar thermal engine prototype. According to Jason Benkoski and his team, he has just shown a solar thermal engine that was once considered theoretical and often considered science fiction.
eenews.net

BLM on pace to exceed 25K-megawatt renewable energy goal

The Biden administration says it’s set to approve dozens of commercial-scale solar, wind and geothermal power projects capable of producing enough electricity to power millions of homes by the end of 2025. The Interior Department, in a report submitted to Congress that was dated last month but released today,...
Middletown Press

Methane survey from small plane finds more pollution, waste

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A pollution survey using sensors on small airplanes to detect methane emissions across a major U.S. oil and natural gas production zone points to greater releases of the potent climate-warming gas than previous estimated by other methods, according to results published Wednesday. Underwritten by...
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
FOXBusiness

Utilities plan huge electric grid upgrades, adding to power bills

American utilities are planning their biggest spending increases in decades to upgrade aging grids, prepare for electric vehicles and make the transition to renewable energy—moves poised to further boost power costs as consumers face historic inflation. The plans propose tens of billions of dollars in spending in the coming...
