ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

A Worsening Economic Outlook

By Yuval Rosenberg
The Fiscal Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re back! We hope you had a good holiday and that Tax Day was kind to you. Here’s what’s happening today. President Biden at the Portsmouth Port Authority in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. (Reuters) Biden Promotes Infrastructure Law, With an Eye Toward Election Day. President Joe Biden...

www.thefiscaltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Andrew Yang says stimulus checks aren’t to blame for record-high inflation in the U.S. But not all economists agree

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. U.S. stimulus checks were too small and too short-lived to cause the country’s record-high rates of inflation, says Andrew Yang, one of the most dedicated proponents of universal basic income—a fiscal policy that is essentially stimulus checks forever.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, NH
Elections
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Government
State
Oregon State
CNBC

White House sees strong GDP growth in 2022 despite inflation risks

The White House sees more risks to U.S. economic activity in the months ahead thanks to rising prices and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but still expects healthy GDP growth in 2022. A senior administration official said inflation, caused in part by Moscow's attack on its neighbor, and supply chain hiccups...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Matthew Yglesias
Person
Elizabeth Warren
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Economist claims there's a 90% chance US stock market sunk as low as it will go this year and that S&P 500 could surge by 24% by end of 2022 – but only if inflation or Ukraine war doesn't trigger a recession

An economist has claimed the US stock market has already hit its lowest point for 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine - although that war and soaring inflation could prove him badly wrong. Tom Lee, managing partner at Fundstrat, said that as long as there's no recession due to a continuation...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Part D#Medicare Advantage#Medicare Plans#Economic Outlook#Reuters#The Army Corps
Cadrene Heslop

US Recession Predicted For 2023

Economists on Wall Street are predicting a 2023 recession. These forecasts come despite the U.S. having some positive economic news. In March, America added almost half a million jobs. And U.S. households amassed about $2.5 trillion in excess savings during the pandemic.
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Salon

Sorry, New York Times: Republicans aren't "concerned" about democracy — they want to destroy it

As the 2022 midterms get underway, Democrats and Republicans are both canvassing communities and responding to what voters have to say. Democrats are hearing concerns about inflation and gas prices. In response, candidates are talking about ongoing efforts to curb costs, while highlighting low unemployment and other economic gains during President Joe Biden's first year and a half in office. Republicans are hearing from voters who are angry that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and are repeating ridiculous conspiracy theories about Biden "stealing" it. Republicans, hearing the underlying racism and antipathy to democracy fueling those conspiracy theories, are responding by promising their supporters they will never allow another free and fair election again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy