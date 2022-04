(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two accidents and one arrest. A Silver City man was transported to the hospital following a single vehicle accident on Monday. Brian Jaworski, 21, was driving a 2008 Honda south on 287th when he crossed into the wrong lane of travel and into the east ditch. The Honda ramped a field entrance and crashed on the other side. Jaworski was transported by ambulance to the hospital due to back pain.

