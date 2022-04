BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - Even in the dark of night, the damage done in a small town in Mississippi was palpable. The severe weather that pushed its way through the Pine Belt Sunday night brought outbursts of heavy rains, slivers and chips of hail and lashing winds. In some places, tornadoes were believed to have touched down during the long night.

BEAUMONT, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO