Driving north on Highway 99 on Sunday, I was very disheartened to see Caltrans (presumably) is cutting down all the eucalyptus tress that bordered the east side of 99. Beginning shortly past the division of Interstate 5 and 99, there is not a single eucalyptus left standing for miles. And there are perhaps a dozen trees, which are cut down, left on the highway's shoulder awaiting being cut into sections to be carted away. Possibly a dozen trees remain standing on the east side of 99, but all are marked with a spray painted "X," indicating their fate is equally close at hand.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO