Seattle, WA

Designed to Inspire

By Sofia Marti
Seattle University
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is Earth Month at Seattle University and is filled with initiatives, projects and programming, all with the focus on the urgent need for environmental justice, sustainable development and climate solutions. In March, the Center for Environmental Justice and Sustainability (CEJS) held its annual Earth Month Logo Competition—open to faculty, staff...

www.seattleu.edu

