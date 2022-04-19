ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ryan Switzer: Gets tryout

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Switzer (foot) received a tryout with the Panthers on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Switzer signed...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

How much do USFL players make? Breaking down the league's salary structure for 2022

One question was undoubtedly asked during the USFL's opening weekend: how much are these guys making, and how does it compare to the NFL?. Unlike the NFL, each USFL player is compensated the same amount. According to USFL News, each player on an active roster is paid $4,500 per game, which ends up being $45,000 for the season if a player remains on the active roster for the entire 10-game regular season. Players on the practice squad earn $1,500 per week, a $15,000 payout if a player remains on the practice squad for the entire regular season. Players were also given $600 per week during their team's four-week training camp.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tua Said About Brian Flores

When asked his opinion on former Miami head coach Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly give a glowing review. Tua is grateful that Flores welcomed him into the league as the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, but that’s about all he had to say about the former Dolphins leader.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Could Have Limited QB Options With 20th Pick

It's very apparent the Pittsburgh Steelers are aiming for a quarterback with their first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Where that pick will happen is still in question. Right now, the Steelers sit at No. 20, but rumors say they're preparing for a trade, which seems most likely to go up and grab the passer they want.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Panthers#Espn#Browns
The Spun

There’s A Growing Conspiracy Theory With Baker Mayfield

It’s been several weeks since the Cleveland Browns made their blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson and effectively kicked incumbent quarterback Baker Mayfield to the curb. But Mayfield has yet to be traded, which has some people questioning what’s going on. Appearing on 97.3 The Fan, ESPN NFL insider...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Bears Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Tight End

The Bears are bolstering their tight end unit this offseason. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL’s Chicago franchise has signed tight end James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year contract. O’Shaughnessy is a seven-year veteran. He began his NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 after...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Steelers draft picks 2022: Full list of Pittsburgh’s draft picks, order for every round

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers will open a season without Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback. Big Ben decided to wrap up his 18-year career with the Steelers after an early exit from last year’s playoffs (lost to the Kansas City Chiefs during Wild Card Weekend). Pittsburgh didn’t waste any time adding to their quarterback room, signing QB Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal. Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, will only be 28 years old when the season begins and who owns a career record of 29-21. It is unlikely Trubisky is the future for the Steelers but should be the favorite to land the starting role over Mason Rudolph.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
College Football News

NFL Draft 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Analysis From The College Perspective

2022 NFL Draft: From the college perspective, Pittsburgh Steelers draft analysis, needs, picks, best value selection, and biggest reach. NFL Draft 2022: Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Analysis. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Rankings, Analysis. QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OTs | OGs & Cs...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Seahawks host DE Mario Addison on visit

Although the Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner moves have overshadowed everything else Seahawks-related this offseason, they have swapped out several front-seven pieces. The retooling team remains in search of help up front. Seattle acquired Shelby Harris in the Wilson trade, signed edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu and reunited with hybrid rusher Quinton...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Cowboys Free Agent Reportedly Visiting The Seahawks

Cowboys free agent safety Damontae Kazee is reportedly testing the waters by taking a trip to the Pacific Northwest. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “… Damontae Kazee is scheduled to visit the Seattle Seahawks today … Seattle looking at pre-draft defensive back options. Kazee is a five-year veteran who started for Cowboys last year and has 12 interceptions.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Michael Irvin Makes His Opinion On Deebo Samuel Very Clear

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin has a pretty intriguing take on Deebo Samuel. Samuel has been the talk of the day on Wednesday as he’s formally requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers. It’s been hinted at for the last week, but ESPN’s Jeff Darlington confirmed that he wants out.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks Draft Profile: Calvin Austin III

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 28, the Seahawks will have a chance to kickstart a new era for the franchise with eight selections, including a top-10 pick and four picks total in the first three rounds. Over the next month...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Browns Signed Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The Cleveland Browns have been making a lot of big moves this offseason. They’re hoping to add some more experience to their receiving corps with their latest signing. On Wednesday, the Browns signed veteran wide receiver Javon Wims to their roster. Wims is only 27 and turns 28 early in the 2022 season. He has several years of NFL experience but didn’t play in 2021.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals Holding Pre-Draft Visit With Former Wisconsin Defensive End

The Bengals are hosting Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 22-year-old is expected to be a late round draft pick or priority free agent. Henningsen had 34 tackles (six for loss) and 3.5 sacks for the Badgers...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy