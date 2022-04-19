Ryan Switzer: Gets tryout

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Pittsburgh Steelers will open a season without Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback. Big Ben decided to wrap up his 18-year career with the Steelers after an early exit from last year’s playoffs (lost to the Kansas City Chiefs during Wild Card Weekend). Pittsburgh didn’t waste any time adding to their quarterback room, signing QB Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal. Trubisky, a former No. 2 overall pick, will only be 28 years old when the season begins and who owns a career record of 29-21. It is unlikely Trubisky is the future for the Steelers but should be the favorite to land the starting role over Mason Rudolph.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO