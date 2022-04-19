ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Yunior Marte: Called up for nightcap

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Marte was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
Midland Daily News

Lyles strikes out 6 in 5 scoreless innings, Orioles beat A's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Lyles shut down Oakland's batting order for five innings, then turned it over to a lights-out Baltimore bullpen that has gone from one of the worst in baseball a year ago to suddenly one of the best. Lyles struck out six and walked one...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Swipes bag in win

Estrada went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Mets. Estrada earned his second steal in as many attempts this season after drawing a ninth-inning walk. This was also his second straight hitless game. He's now slashing .227/.261/.409 with two home runs, eight RBI and 10 runs scored through 12 contests. Estrada figures to continue serving as the Giants' primary second baseman while Tommy La Stella (Achilles) is on the injured list, but the former will likely need to hit slightly better to keep the job long-term.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Mets manager Showalter to miss game for medical procedure

NEW YORK (AP) — First-year New York Mets manager Buck Showalter says he will miss a game Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants for an undisclosed medical procedure. The 65-year-old Showalter said Tuesday after a doubleheader sweep over San Francisco that he expected to be back with the team to manage Thursday’s finale of a four-game series against the Giants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

How much do USFL players make? Breaking down the league's salary structure for 2022

One question was undoubtedly asked during the USFL's opening weekend: how much are these guys making, and how does it compare to the NFL?. Unlike the NFL, each USFL player is compensated the same amount. According to USFL News, each player on an active roster is paid $4,500 per game, which ends up being $45,000 for the season if a player remains on the active roster for the entire 10-game regular season. Players on the practice squad earn $1,500 per week, a $15,000 payout if a player remains on the practice squad for the entire regular season. Players were also given $600 per week during their team's four-week training camp.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Tua Said About Brian Flores

When asked his opinion on former Miami head coach Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t exactly give a glowing review. Tua is grateful that Flores welcomed him into the league as the No. 5 overall pick in 2020, but that’s about all he had to say about the former Dolphins leader.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cobb
NBC Sports

What we learned as Rodón shines again in Giants' win

NEW YORK -- The intriguing pitching matchups in this series have thus far not lived up to the hype, but Carlos Rodón continues to exceed it. Rodón watched the Giants break through offensively in the top of the first inning and then walked out to the mound and completely overwhelmed the New York Mets, striking out eight in a 5-2 win.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Mets#Nightcap#Triple A Sacramento
NBC San Diego

Profar Dazzles, Gore Delivers as Padres Complete Sweep of Reds

With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Midland Daily News

Belt connects on B-Day, Rodón grinds as Giants beat Mets 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — On Brandon Belt's first birthday in the majors, he was shipped back to the minor leagues. And in the 10 seasons that followed, he failed to gift himself one measly hit. So when the 34-year-old Giants slugger launched a second-inning homer Wednesday night, he felt...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

How Rodón thrived on one pitch in gutsy outing vs. Mets

NEW YORK -- The New York Mets spent a lot of money the last two years to upgrade their lineup, and early on this season it's working. They're fourth in MLB in runs scored, and with a resurgent Francisco Lindor alongside Pete Alonso, Starling Marte and others, they look like a nightly threat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy