Mets' Yoan Lopez: Called up as 29th man

He was hired, and he was fired. He was cheered, and he was booed. He was beloved, and he was vilified. He was Billy Martin, and hate him or love him, he is a legendary figure in the lore of the New York Yankees. He played for the team in the 1950s, and managed them both in the 1970s, and 1980s. He was hired and fired multiple times by George Steinbrenner, but in the process, managed to manage over 2,500 MLB games.

