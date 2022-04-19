Mets' Yoan Lopez: Called up as 29th man

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
The New York Mets are rolling. Going into Tuesday's double-header with the San Francisco Giants, the Amazin's are off to a great start under new skipper Buck Showalter with an impressive 7-3 record. Timely hitting and great pitching are the perfect formula for success. However, the veteran manager of over two decades in the dugout knows that simple things can derail a great team. One of those things is chemistry.
DETROIT — In less than two weeks, the Yankees will head to Toronto to face the Blue Jays. Canada still requires foreign visitors to have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot 14 days prior to entry. On Tuesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked about his team’s current...
When he was with the Yankees, first baseman Luke Voit provided emotion, swagger and a bunch of home runs. And while he has struggled this with the San Diego Padres, he’s still playing with a football mentality. While trying to score on Tuesday night in a 6-2 victory over...
Michael Conforto remains a free agent, but he has received interest from a surprising team. Fansided’s Robert Murray said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Baseball Insiders” podcast that he doesn’t think Conforto is close to signing with a team. Interestingly, Murray says the Long Island...
Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched no-hit ball into the sixth inning of his anticipated home debut and the New York Mets rode their $130 million ace to a 3-1 victory over the San Francisco Giants for a doubleheader sweep. Francisco Lindor was the hero in the opener, delivering a game-ending single in the 10th inning of a 5-4 victory. That came moments after Pete Alonso’s stretch at first base saved Lindor’s off-target throw and kept the game tied. Scherzer hardly needed any help in Game 2. The three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed one hit in seven innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter.
Did pending New York Yankees free agent superstar Aaron Judge overplay his hand? According to sources, one of the fattest-pocketed teams in MLB does not plan to pursue him with the same veracity as his current employer. 10 games into 2022, Judge is hitting an empty-calories .257/.350/.429, without a single...
DETROIT — Joey Gallo stood at his locker as reporters surrounded him and answered every question. No, he’s not happy about his slow start. Yes, he understood being out of the Yankees’ lineup for Wednesday’s game against the Tigers at Comerica Park. Yes, he’s working to get out of his funk.
Whether it be a bad omen or the baseball gods demanding reparations for the Yankees‘ past success, developing home-grown talent has been challenging to come by over the past few seasons. While the team has plenty of exciting young prospects climbing the system, they’ve failed miserably to turn their promising players into legitimate stars, given they recently traded Gary Sanchez away to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for stop-gap solutions.
NEW YORK (AP) — The way Max Scherzer stalked around the end of the New York Mets' dugout during a no-hit bid Tuesday night struck manager Buck Showalter as practically equine. “He's like a colt bouncing around," Showalter said. “Reminds me of, you ever see those wild horses running...
He was hired, and he was fired. He was cheered, and he was booed. He was beloved, and he was vilified. He was Billy Martin, and hate him or love him, he is a legendary figure in the lore of the New York Yankees. He played for the team in the 1950s, and managed them both in the 1970s, and 1980s. He was hired and fired multiple times by George Steinbrenner, but in the process, managed to manage over 2,500 MLB games.
The Mets made a few roster moves Wednesday, as relayed by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Mark Canha was reinstated from the COVID IL, while Matt Reynolds was designated for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster. Right-handed pitcher Jake Reed, who began the season on the injured list with an oblique strain, was reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants play the third came of their four-game series in Queens. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York. Carlos Rodon (1-0, 1.50) will start for the Giants (7-4), while Chris...
Coaching young baseball players can be frustrating. Instructors are constantly imploring them to watch more Major League Baseball to reinforce how to play the game the right way. However, time after time, we see MLB players making Little League mistakes. Knowing the rules can be one of those costly mistakes, unless you are one of those teams that take advantage of knowing the rules.
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets started their week-long series against the Worcester Red Sox in style, taking both halves of a doubleheader on a chilly Wednesday night at NBT Bank Stadium with a 1-0 walk-off win in eight inning in game one and a 4-2 win in game two. The Mets’ pitching staff starred, allowing just two combined runs in the doubleheader with 20 combined strikeouts in 15 total innings.
Neal hasn’t run a 40-yard dash for scouts. “That’s what you go to college for: to put it on tape,” Neal said. “The NFL is going to watch it, and that’s what they judge you based on. The tape.”. Ranking Giants’ biggest NFL Draft needs...
Comments / 0