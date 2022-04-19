ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Reds' Mike Moustakas: Lands on injured list

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Moustakas was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right biceps strain. The transaction is...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Pujols paces Cardinals, helps Wainwright in win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Tuesday night. Adam Wainwright (2-1) threw 5 2/3 effective innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Tommy Edman tripled, singled and...
MIAMI, FL
NBC San Diego

Profar Dazzles, Gore Delivers as Padres Complete Sweep of Reds

With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar starting in centerfield Monday

The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Profar's throw, HR lead Padres to 6-0 win vs staggering Reds

SAN DIEGO -- — With a throw and a swing, Jurickson Profar gave rookie MacKenzie Gore and the San Diego Padres all they needed to beat the staggering Cincinnati Reds. Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer for the Padres, who won 6-0 Wednesday to hand the Reds their ninth straight loss and their longest skid in five years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mitch Keller makes impressive start but Brewers get series sweep

Mitch Keller had the mentality that he wanted to get ahead on counts so he could lean heavily on his fastball, so it was a good sign when the Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander threw 18 of 20 first pitches for strikes. As efficient as Keller was, Milwaukee Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Nationals' Luis Garcia: Fast start at Triple-A

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs scored and three RBI for Triple-A Rochester on Sunday. The 21-year-old was something of a surprise demotion this spring as the Nationals decided he needed more development time in the minors, but Garcia is doing everything he can to prove the club made a mistake. He has five multi-hit performances in his last six games for Rochester, and through 12 contests on the season he's slashing a stellar .377/.411/.623 with three doubles, two triple and two homers. Neither Cesar Hernandez (.250/.280/.250 through 50 plate appearances) nor Alcides Escobar (.156/.229/.188 through 35 PAs) have done much at the plate in the majors, so if Garcia keeps raking, he could get another chance in the majors soon enough.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Stephenson: IL bound with concussion

Stephenson was diagnosed with a concussion and will be placed on the 7-day injured list Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Stephenson suffered the injury while tagging out Luke Voit in a collision at home plate during the opening frame of Tuesday's loss to the Padres, and he'll be out for at least a week while going through the concussion protocol. Aramis Garcia should step in as Cincinnati's primary backstop in the meantime, and the team will need to promote another catcher to serve as the backup.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Lucas Sims: Slated to return Friday

Sims (elbow) is slated to rejoin the Reds' bullpen Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Sims has been on the injured list since the start of the regular season after dealing with back and elbow injuries during camp, but he made his final rehab appearance Wednesday and struck out one in a scoreless inning at Triple-A Louisville. The right-hander made a career-high 47 relief appearances for the Reds last year and converted seven of 10 save chances with a 4.40 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 47 innings. Once he's officially activated, Sims will join a crowded late-inning mix in the Reds' bullpen that also includes Tony Santillan, Art Warren and Hunter Strickland.
CINCINNATI, OH
97.3 The Fan

Padres sweep Reds

MacKenzie Gore delivered the pitching performance Padres fans have waited years to see. Gore fired 5 shutout innings and struck out 7 hitters en route to a 6-0 win, as the Padres secured their first sweep of the season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Reuters

Padres hand Reds eighth straight setback

EditorsNote: adds “on Tuesday” in lede; rewords second and eighth grafs. For the second straight night, Manny Machado answered a Tommy Pham solo homer in the top of the first with a two-run shot in the bottom of the inning and Joe Musgrove held Cincinnati to two runs over 6 1/3 innings as the Padres defeated the Reds 6-2 on Tuesday in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

