ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Giants' Alex Cobb: Moves to injured list

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Cobb was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right adductor strain ahead of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NESN

Alex Cora Provides Injury Update On Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez

Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez had to exit the game early against the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday night, but his injury isn’t thought to be serious. Martinez left the contest in the bottom of the third inning due to left adductor tightness following his double to left field. He grimaced in pain after rounding first and went into second base standing up.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cobb
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets activate Mark Canha from COVID list

The Mets made a few roster moves Wednesday, as relayed by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Mark Canha was reinstated from the COVID IL, while Matt Reynolds was designated for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster. Right-handed pitcher Jake Reed, who began the season on the injured list with an oblique strain, was reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Injured List#Mets
MassLive.com

J.D. Martinez injury: Boston Red Sox DH not expected in lineup Thursday, is day-to-day with adductor tightness

BOSTON — J.D. Martinez was removed Wednesday during the third inning because of left adductor tightness. “He’s a little bit sore,” manager Alex Cora said after Boston’s 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays. “Nothing yet as far as (roster) moves. We should be day-to-day with him. He won’t play tomorrow and we’ll see where he’s at.”
BOSTON, MA
920 ESPN

Red Hot New York Mets Will Be Buck-Less

The New York Mets are red-hot coming off of their doubleheader sweep of the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday. The 9-3 Amazin's sit in first place going into Wednesday's game. ESPN's Buster Olney told The Drive with Charlie & Dan that new manager Buck Showalter is a big reason in that turnaround.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 19 (Runs Will Pile Up in Boston)

It's only mid-April, but first place is on the line in the AL East as the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series at Fenway Park this evening. Toronto (6-4) holds a one-game lead over the Red Sox and New York Yankees in the (very) early portion of the season, but the games you win in April are the games you may not have to worry about come September.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

J.D. Martinez leaves Red Sox-Blue Jays game with apparent injury

Already dealing with COVID-19 related absences, the Boston Red Sox are now be contending with an injury to one of their top hitters. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez left Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after pulling up lame into second base on a leadoff double to begin the bottom of the third inning, slowing down far before reaching the bag due to what the team called left adductor tightness.
BOSTON, MA
ESPN

Boston Red Sox reinstate Christian Vazquez from COVID list

The Red Sox have reinstated catcher Christian Vazquez from the COVID-19 injury list, announcing the move ahead of the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston. Vazquez was not in the lineup Wednesday night, with Connor Wong filling in again. Vazquez and infielder Jonathan Arauz had been placed...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy