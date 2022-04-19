Giants' Alex Cobb: Moves to injured list

It's only mid-April, but first place is on the line in the AL East as the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series at Fenway Park this evening. Toronto (6-4) holds a one-game lead over the Red Sox and New York Yankees in the (very) early portion of the season, but the games you win in April are the games you may not have to worry about come September.

