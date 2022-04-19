ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Mexico joining efforts to expand Santa Teresa Port of Entry

By Julian Resendiz
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z3UeC_0fE6tehK00

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez business leaders are joining their counterparts in Southern New Mexico in pushing for an expanded role of the Santa Teresa Port of Entry to handle the region’s burgeoning commercial truck traffic.

“The recent bottlenecks at El Paso’s ports of entry bared how vulnerable Texas crossings are to politics. But in times of crisis also come opportunities. Many businesses turned to Santa Teresa as an option for faster border crossings,” said Thor Salayandia, president of the Juarez Chamber of Industry and Manufacturing.

Recent Texas Department of Public Safety enhanced border inspections snarled traffic at El Paso’s Ysleta Port of Entry and at the Bridge of the Americas land port. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the secondary checks to pressure U.S. and Mexican authorities to step up efforts against illegal immigration.

The Biden administration was unmoved but all four Mexican governors whose states border Texas promptly signed agreements with Abbott vowing to fight drug and human smuggling.

Federal spending bill includes money for New Mexico border crossings

Salayandia said Juarez’s 330 U.S.-run automotive, electronics and medical parts factories cannot be held hostage to politics again, so the chamber wants to ensure Santa Teresa can be a safety valve in the future.

Chamber officials on Wednesday plan to meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials as well as the head of the New Mexico Border Authority to lobby for physical improvements that will allow Santa Teresa to handle more trucks.

The New Mexico-based Border Industrial Association long has been lobbying for such improvements and is waiting for the federal government to carry out a feasibility study to expand the port. More than 800,000 trucks per year cross El Paso and New Mexico ports of entry per year, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office , with 72 percent crossing through Ysleta.

Election year politics behind border trucking crisis, analyst says

Salayandia wants Santa Teresa to double its current capacity so it can handle up to 40 percent of the region’s truck traffic.

“We need options. Right now, only maquilas that are on that side (of the border) use it, but if we improve it, if we give it better infrastructure, more industry would use Santa Teresa,” he said. “It has the necessary land to grow and there is good disposition from the government of New Mexico. As for us, we have begun lobbying with the Mexican government to make this happen.”

Jerry Pacheco, president and CEO of the Santa Teresa-based Border Industrial Association, said the trucking crisis caused by Texas’ secondary cargo inspections proved Santa Teresa can be a “strategic relief route” for the region’s multibillion-dollar manufacturing community.

“And that’s in addition to our organic growth, I mean, we’re breaking truck crossing records every single year. Our advantage is we have very fast crossing times, under 30 minutes. Even during the blockade we still had faster crossing times than El Paso,” Pacheco said. “We appreciate the Juarez trade community recognizing that and we welcome their support in expanding our port of entry.”

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Plans were underway to seek an expansion of Santa Teresa before this month’s trucking crisis, with federal money recently earmarked for a feasibility study that would be the cornerstone of an expansion.

The port last year made some on-the-fly improvements to accommodate the passing-through of giant blades (160- to 175-foot-long) used at wind farms in the Midwest. That money came from public-private partnerships

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Change of tune, Jen? Psaki says it is 'NICE' that Texas is bussing migrants from the border to D.C. because they are 'free to travel' and 'helps them get to their final destination'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it was 'nice' that Texas was giving migrants a free ride on Wednesday when asked about the news that the first bus had arrived from Texas at the nation's capital after Gov. Abbott's new immigration plan to fight back at what he says is the federal government's lax border policies.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
Reuters

U.S. teens recruited to drive migrants from Mexican border

SUNLAND PARK, N.M., April 11 (Reuters) - Seventeen-year-old Santi sits in his car outside shops in Sunland Park, New Mexico, watching a pulsing blue dot on his mobile telephone. Human smugglers have hired him to pick up migrants here, less than a mile from the Mexican border, and take them...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Mexican
Fox News

Border Patrol rescues 4-year-old girl left alone by human traffickers as surge continues unabated

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector in Texas rescued a small child who they say had been left on a riverbank by human traffickers. "Another 4 y/o girl (same age as the one who recently drowned) was found on the riverbank after a smuggler carried her across & left her there (no parents to be found)," Chief Border Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted Tuesday." The child is now safe thanks to our agents."
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Terror at our border: Agents caught 23 people on US terror watchlist crossing southern border in 2021, including suspects from Saudi Arabia and Yemen

US Customs and Border Patrol intercepted 23 people on a federal terror watchlist crossing the southern border during 2021, including men from Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Data obtained by Fox News via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that four of the apprehensions took place in the Rio Grande Valley Sector and four others were reported by Del Rio Sector.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Reuters

Mexico criticizes U.S. for prioritizing Ukraine aid over Central America

MEXICO CITY, March 22 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the United States on Tuesday for its swift action to approve aid to Ukraine even as investment in Central America is stalled over "bureaucracy." The United States has dedicated billions of dollars in assistance, including weapons, to...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Moment migrant girl, 4, is rescued by Texas CBP after being dumped alone on river bank by people smugglers, as number of unaccompanied minors crossing the border rockets by a third in a month

A migrant girl was pictured being rescued by U.S. Border Patrol agents after a smuggler abandoned her on the banks of the Rio Grande River. The four-year-old child was crossed from Mexico by a smuggler and dumped on the riverbank Tuesday in Eagle Pass, Texas, as the number of unaccompanied minors making the crossing rocketed by a third last month, to 12,011.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Biden's border crisis grows with 1,700 Ukrainian refugees waiting at Mexico border and hundreds of migrants being bussed into Texas with 'welcome bags' - seven weeks before end of Title 42 and 'mass migration event'

Migrants fleeing Ukraine are setting up camp on the Mexican side of the U.S. southern border as asylum seekers desperately wait out the seven weeks left until Title 42 is lifted – but footage shows other migrants being released into the U.S. with 'welcome bags'. Hundreds of these Ukrainian...
IMMIGRATION
WWLP

WWLP

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy