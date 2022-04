Salem, OR -- COVID-19 cases are trending down in Oregon. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) says case counts keep the state in a pandemic -- for now. The term "endemic" has been invoked by California Governor Gavin Newsom when referring to the status of COVID-19. An endemic disease, such as influenza, is always present but doesn’t cause widespread disruption and death. Also, seasonal influenza is endemic globally because public health experts generally can predict its behavior.

OREGON STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO