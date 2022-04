Paris Saint-Germain are 15 points clear at the Ligue 1 summit after their win over bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille and with just six games remaining, Mauricio Pochettino's men are close to claiming a record-equaling 10th French title. Depending on OM's result this midweek, PSG could be crowned champions here or even at the weekend when they face RC Lens on Saturday at Parc des Princes. Even if Wednesday might come a little early, it certainly seems like it will be rubber stamped this week.

