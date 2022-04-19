Chelsea join chase for goal machine Arsenal youngster

With Delhi Capitals needing 36 runs in two overs, Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna bowled a sensational wicket maiden to leave the opposition with the herculean task of hitting six sixes in the final over to win the match. However, an animated protest for a no-ball from captain Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre took the gloss off Krishna's miserly performance. Krishna, who made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, represented them for four seasons before being released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction.

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO