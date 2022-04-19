ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea join chase for goal machine Arsenal youngster

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Daily Star are reporting that Chelsea are among the large group of European teams keen on signing Arsenal youngster Khayon Edwards. The 18 year old has been tearing it up at...

Watch: Prasidh Krishna bowls a wicket maiden in penultimate over

With Delhi Capitals needing 36 runs in two overs, Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna bowled a sensational wicket maiden to leave the opposition with the herculean task of hitting six sixes in the final over to win the match. However, an animated protest for a no-ball from captain Rishabh Pant and assistant coach Pravin Amre took the gloss off Krishna's miserly performance. Krishna, who made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2018, represented them for four seasons before being released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction.
