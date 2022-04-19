ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix loses 200K subscribers, shares drop 23%

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix’s video streaming service suffered the first loss in worldwide subscribers in its history, leading to a massive sell-off of its shares. The company’s customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March period, according to a quarterly report released Tuesday; its stock dropped by 23% in after-market trading.

The subscription figure was far worse than company management’s forecast for a conservative gain of 2.5 million subscribers. The news deepens troubles at the streaming service that have been mounting since a surge of signups from a captive audience during the pandemic began to slow.

It marks the first time Netflix’s worldwide subscribers have contracted, although the service previously saw a decline in U..S. subscribers in 2019. Now Netflix is bracing for things to get even worse with a projected loss of another 2 million subscribers during the April-June period.

Netflix testing fee for accounts shared outside household

The disappointing performance caused Netflix’s stock price to plunge 23% in extended trading. Investors had already been bailing out of the company’s once high-flying stock amid a dramatic slowdown in subscriber growth. If the shares behave similarly in Wednesday’s regular trading session, Netflix’s stock will have lost more than its value so far this year.

It marks the fourth time in the last five quarters that Netflix’s subscriber growth has fallen below the gains of the previous year, raising investor fears that its streaming service is mired in a malaise that has been magnified by stiffening competition from well-funded rivals such as Apple and Walt Disney.

The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
ComicBook

Netflix Subscribers Devastated Over Streamer's Latest Cancellation

Netflix has built quite a reputation for cancelling popular shows after just one or two seasons. On Thursday, the streamer's ax came down once again. Archive 81, the mystery/horror series starring Mamoudou Athie, was cancelled by Netflix after a single season. The series delivered some pretty big numbers early on, with Netflix reporting more than 70 million hours streamed in its second week, but the viewership apparently wasn't enough to save it.
TV & VIDEOS
Phone Arena

Netflix subscribers are getting more free mobile games this month

Netflix’s games library is getting bigger every month, as the streaming service signs new partnerships with mobile game developers and publishers. The latest batch of games coming to Netflix subscribers include a variety of genres yet are made by just two studios. The first two games are hitting Netflix...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#U
9to5Mac

Netflix blames 100M users without paid accounts for revenue and subscriber drop

In a note to shareholders, Netflix reports that its revenue growth has “slowed considerably”. This news comes after losing 200,000 subscribers last quarter and potentially two million this current quarter. The streaming giant is navigating fierce competition with other services as well as having over 40% of its user base being unpaid subscribers.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10

Over the last month or so, Netflix has been absolutely dominated by the new season of Bridgerton. The acclaimed romantic dramedy from Shonda Rhimes has been nothing short of a behemoth for the streaming service, recently breaking its own viewership record to become the most-watched season debut in Netflix history. This week, however, another Netflix original series has started to soar, taking Bridgerton's pole position in the daily Netflix Top 10 list.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
MarketWatch

Netflix sheds subscribers amid competition from Disney, Hulu, HBO, Amazon Prime and Apple. Have we finally hit peak streaming?

Media companies keep dueling for more streaming subscriptions, but viewers might be tapping out in the clash for their attention — and their cash. Netflix on Tuesday reported a first quarter net loss of 200,000 subscribers at a time when analysts were expecting 2.5 million subscription additions. The streaming giant forecasted the loss of 2 million subscribers in the current quarter.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Wall Street Gives Up On Netflix as Its Favorite Stock: Now What?

Downgrades, stock price cuts and colorful language – that was Wall Street’s reaction to Netflix’s surprise first-quarter loss of 200,000 subscribers and bigger second-quarter user drop forecast of an additional 2 million users. At least a couple of analysts also said a day after the streaming giant’s earnings that Netflix is not their favorite stock idea anymore. And much discussion in reports focused on new Netflix initiatives, such as a crackdown on password sharing and a planned lower-priced advertising-supported subscription tier. In early trading, the stock was down 30 percent at $244.01.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Plans to Launch Cheaper Ad-Supported...
STOCKS
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

