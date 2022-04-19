ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Robert Horry: 'There’s no way the Chicago Bulls would’ve beat the ’94 or the ’95 Rockets'

By Parkins Spiegel Show
670 The Score
670 The Score
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jedug_0fE6qYWt00

(670 The Score) As you might expect from a proud, decorated seven-time NBA champion forward, Robert Horry has the utmost confidence in what he and his teams accomplished.

That includes his belief that both the 1994 and 1995 Houston Rockets championship teams would’ve beaten the dynasty Chicago Bulls had they squared off in the NBA Finals at full strength. The Bulls had a pair of championship three-peats that bookended the 1993-'94 and 1994-‘95 seasons, when the legendary Michael Jordan took a hiatus to play baseball. Jordan missed all of the 1993-’94 season and much of the next season, returning to the NBA in March 1995. As Jordan worked his way back into top form, the Bulls lost to the eventual Eastern Conference champion Magic in six games in the second round in 1995.

“I’m contractually obligated to tell you as a Houston Rocket, we kicked their ass more times than they kicked our ass when we played them in the regular season,” Horry said on the Parkins & Spiegel Show on Tuesday. “I think you should go back and look at that and understand that I know MJ is the GOAT and I played for Phil and I know how Phil coaches. There’s no way the Chicago Bulls would’ve beat the ’94 or the ’95 Rockets. So take that.

“Because I get it all the time. I get it from guys who I grew up with. I think, sometimes, people realize Michael Jordan is the GOAT, but the GOATs can be beat. You forget in ’95, he was back … He wasn’t in shape? You just dropped a double nickel (55 points) in New York and you’re trying to say you wasn’t ready? Your team wasn’t (as) good in ’95. You got beat by a younger Orlando team that shut you down because Horace Grant wasn’t there to help you out. He was with the Magic. And then the Magic ran into a buzz saw in the Houston Rockets, where we just destroyed them. I don’t want to hear that crap that Jordan wasn’t around, because he was there in ’95.”

The Bulls and Rockets split their two games in the 1993-’94 season and then did the same in the 1994-’95 campaign, both contests of which were played before Jordan returned. The Bulls lost both games to the Rockets – by 14 points and by 11 points – in the 1992-’93 season, when Horry was a rookie.

Comments / 3

Scott Feuerhammer
1d ago

Big shot Bob took a big shot of something. If Jordan hadn't gone and tried baseball. Hakeem never would've had a title and we're talking Bulls with 8 straight.

Reply
2
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Goes Off, Threatens To Start Petition If Jordan Poole Gets Snubbed From Most Improved Player Award: "The NBA Really Needs To Relook At Their Process..."

Yesterday, the NBA released the finalists for each of the season's player awards. Missing from the Most Improved Player category was Jordan Poole, who made some pretty significant leaps from a season ago. Just hours before the finalists were announced, Draymond Green went on a long and semi-heated rant about...
NBA
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Meet NBA Star Steph Curry's Favorite Teammate—His Wife, Ayesha Curry!

If you know anything about basketball, you know the name Stephen Curry—or at the very least, the name he’s more commonly called by, Steph Curry. The three-time NBA champ who’s become the face of the Golden State Warriors franchise is the only NBA star ever to be unanimously named MVP in the 2015-2016 season (when he received all possible 131 votes). And in December 2021, he earned his biggest accomplishment to date: the all-time NBA record for career 3-point shots. Not bad for a guy who’s a simple ”young man of God,” according to his wife, Ayesha Curry.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Horry
The Spun

Charles Barkley Rips Kyrie Irving: NBA World Reacts

NBA legend and “Inside” commentator Charles Barkley has grown tired of Kyrie Irving “whining” about Celtics fans. After the game, the Nets guard explained his approach to Celtics fans’ behavior. Which included: flipping them off at least twice while on the court and having some words with a fan before heading into the locker room.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Charles Barkley’s Message For Kyrie Irving Is Going Viral

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving didn’t have a fun time at TD Garden yesterday as he was heckled and booed all the way to the end of their 115-114 loss to the Boston Celtics. As you would expect, Kyrie went off on the Celtics fanbase afterwards. He flipped them off and went on a profanity-laced tirade in his postgame press conference.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman gets brutally honest on first game against Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman experienced an emotional homecoming this past weekend when he played in front of the LA faithful at Dodger Stadium for the first time. A California native, there’s no denying that it was an emotional moment for Freeman. However, the former Atlanta Braves World Series champion has another moment like that upcoming. On Tuesday night, the Braves will come to Dodger Stadium for Freeman’s first matchup against them in the 2022 MLB season- and his first matchup against the Braves ever. Freeman got honest on the showdown against Atlanta, as reported by Yahoo Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Chicago Bulls#Nba#Eastern Conference#Mj
The Spun

A Favorite Has Emerged For The Lakers Coaching Job

The Los Angeles Lakers have a long to-do list over the offseason and getting a new head coach is at the top of it. The Lakers let go of former head coach Frank Vogel a little over a week ago after they collapsed down the stretch. They looked to be a lock for a spot in the play-in tournament before finishing with a 33-49 record.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Shaq, Kenny Smith Drama

The NBA on TNT crew are no strangers to poking fun at each other. But during the team’s pregame coverage on Wednesday night, Shaquille O’Neal seemed to take a more serious tone with his co-worker Kenny “The Jet” Smith. Smith joked around with Shaq, calling him...
NBA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Admits He’s Worried About NBA Star

Stephen A. Smith is getting very worried about one of the NBA’s biggest superstars. Smith admitted during ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday he’s concerned about Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden. The Sixers are off to a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors. Harden, though, scored only 14...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Roasted Shaquille O’Neal Over Bringing His Kids To The Game: “If You Had All Your Kids You Would Have A Whole Section.”

One of the biggest reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is so popular is because of the chemistry the panelists have with each other. Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson constantly discuss basketball and everything that happens in the NBA, but their natural charisma and sense of humor allow them to have great banter with each other.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Reportedly Wasn't Happy With His Former Bulls Teammates' Reactions To The Last Dance: "I Don't Think He Was Particularly Thrilled With Some Of The Blowback... It Flummoxed Him."

Michael Jordan is the GOAT, most agree on this, and a lot of people who were beginning to doubt it were convinced again after watching The Last Dance documentary that aired in 2020. The struggles he faced throughout his career were portrayed in the show, as well as the way that he along with his teammates and coach overcame them to become arguably the greatest dynasty in NBA history.
NBA
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy