Bombardier makes Wichita its national headquarters

Bombardier officials say Wichita will now be the company's U.S. headquarters, and it is planning to fill nearly 200 jobs in the city. The company announced Tuesday that Wichita will be the home of the newly named Bombardier Defense division.

Bombardier officials said they are recruiting up to 500 jobs across the country, of which about 200 will be in Wichita. Bombardier also confirmed it has received additional orders for modified versions of its Global 6000 aircraft, as part of a potential $465 million order from the U.S. Air Force.