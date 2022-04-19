ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert: March's retail numbers offer positive signs for continued economic rebound

By Mark Menard
 1 day ago

March’s retail sales report brought some good economic news for the U.S., according to economic analyst Ted Rossman of CreditCards.com.

Rossman told Newell Normand on WWL Radio that, with so many concerning factors affecting the world economy – from Russia’s aggression towards Ukraine to the lingering COVID pandemic to the continued rise in inflation – the fact that Americans are spending money more freely as of late is a good sign that an impending recession could be averted.

“In this report, I think a lot of these stats easily could have tipped negative in another context,” Rossman said. “Overall consumer spending drives so much of the economy that if these figures were more negative, then it becomes sort of self-fulfilling that we’re heading into recession. I actually think strength in consumer spending, strength in the job market – these are some real positives.”

Rossman pointed to the 19.4% rise in bar and restaurant business as one of the more positive signs indicated in the report.

“That’s one of the first areas that people might cut back on if they’re worried about inflation and spending more on day-to-day necessities,” he said. “I took that as a good sign.”

Rossman also said clothing sales were up, possibly correlated with more businesses bringing workers back into the office, and that that’s another positive step towards a return to normalcy.

