Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Assembly candidate accused of bank robbery

By Mitch Kelly
 1 day ago

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - A candidate for the Nevada Assembly is accused of robbing a bank last week, documents said.

According to police, LuJuana Clark passed a note demanding money to a teller at the Chase bank on Craig near Tenaya.

The note said Clark had a ghost gun and demanded $888, police said. A ghost gun is a firearm that cannot be traced. The note also was signed “LaJuana Clark” and said “God will rise” and “[redcated] is the truth.”

The clerk handed over $1,000 and Clark left the bank, police said.

Police later found Clark at her apartment and took her into custody. Inside her apartment, investigators said they found several clothing items worn during the robbery.

Clark, who filed to run as a Democrat in Assembly District 3, faces charges of robbery and burglary. Judge Diana Sullivan set bail at $10,000 and ordered Clark to stay away from the bank.

Clark remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday afternoon.

Las Vegas, NV
