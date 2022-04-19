ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Sentenced to 190 Years in Prison for Murder of Jacqueline Avant

wvli927.com
 1 day ago

The man who murdered philanthropist Jacqueline Avant...

wvli927.com

Sand Hills Express

MS-13 gang leader sentenced to life in prison

▶ Watch Video: The history of MS-13, from El Salvador to the U.S. A leader of MS-13 has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted last year of multiple charges, including murder and conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice announced Friday. MS-13, or La Mara Salvatrucha, is one of the largest gangs in the world and has been referred to by former Attorney General Bill Barr as “a death cult.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatim Hemraj

One Man Spent 36 Years in Prison for Stealing $50. Another Served 6 Days for Faking a Hate Crime.

On January 29, 2019, then 36-year-old Empire actor Jussie Smollett filed a police report claiming he was the victim of a hate crime. Jussie told responding officers he was walking home from a Subway restaurant at 2 am when two white men wearing black ski masks began hurling racist and homophobic slurs at him. Jussie claimed he was then beaten, doused in bleach, and had a noose placed around his neck by the two assailants as they shouted, “MAGA country!” and fled the scene.
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

South Carolina man sentenced to execution by electric chair or firing squad for 2001 murder

A South Carolina man has been scheduled to die by electric chair or firing squad almost 23 years after he was convicted of murdering a convenience store clerk during a robbery. Richard Bernard Moore, 57, received notice from the state Supreme Court that his execution will occur on Friday, 29 April. Further appeals could delay that date. South Carolina state law requires Moore to decide between the electric chair or firing squad two weeks before he is scheduled to die. The Post and Courier reports that the notice came a day after a filing by Moore’s attorney to overturn...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Man Arrested After Girlfriend Found Dead On Balcony Nearly 8 Months After Her Disappearance

An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man jailed for killing ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son

A child killer who murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years after the couple’s horrific abuse was captured on secret recordings.“Defenceless” Kyrell Matthews was left with 41 rib fractures and internal injuries by the time of his death in October 2019 after weeks of cruelty at the hands of Kemar Brown and mother Phylesia Shirley, the Old Bailey heard.Brown, 28, was convicted of murder after a trial earlier this month, while Shirley, 24, was acquitted of murder but found guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter.They appeared alongside each other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Wrongful Conviction Of Ryan Ferguson, Who Served Nearly 10 Years In Prison For A Murder He Didn’t Commit

Ryan Ferguson spent nine years and eight months behind bars for the murder of Kent Heitholt — but he eventually won his freedom and even appeared on "The Amazing Race." Though most recently known as a front-runner of season 33 of The Amazing Race, Ryan Ferguson had been through much more grueling trials before. At 19 years old, Ferguson was wrongfully convicted for the murder of Kent Heitholt, the sports editor of the Columbia Daily Tribune.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE

