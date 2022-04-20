2 men found dead in Anaheim apartment near Angel Stadium; murder suspect arrested

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after two men were found dead in an apartment near Angel Stadium Tuesday morning.

Anaheim police say they received at least two calls reporting a possible assault at Stadium House Apartments in the 2100 block of E. Katella Avenue just before 7 a.m.

A man with minor injuries was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was found with the two victims, police say. Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said he was questioned to figure out what happened and to determine the relationship - if any - between the men.

Detectives later arrested that man, identified as 26-year-old Ramy Fahim, on suspicion of murdering the two victims. Fahim was booked at the Anaheim City Jail.

Two men were found dead and another was found with minor injuries inside an apartment near Angel Stadium Tuesday morning, according to police.

Carringer added police are not searching for any more suspects.

Neighbors are also trying to piece things together with what they heard and saw earlier that day.

Some are shaken by the incident and say it's too hard for anyone to make their way in uninvited.

"When people come to visit us it's not easy to get in, and everyone is pretty aware of not letting people tailgate in when you scan yourself into the building," said Jaime Raffaelli, who lives in the apartment complex.

The victims have not yet been identified.