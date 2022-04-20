ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

2 men found dead in Anaheim apartment near Angel Stadium; murder suspect arrested

By Jessica De Nova
ABC7
ABC7
 2 days ago

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after two men were found dead in an apartment near Angel Stadium Tuesday morning.

Anaheim police say they received at least two calls reporting a possible assault at Stadium House Apartments in the 2100 block of E. Katella Avenue just before 7 a.m.

A man with minor injuries was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after he was found with the two victims, police say. Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer said he was questioned to figure out what happened and to determine the relationship - if any - between the men.

Detectives later arrested that man, identified as 26-year-old Ramy Fahim, on suspicion of murdering the two victims. Fahim was booked at the Anaheim City Jail.

Two men were found dead and another was found with minor injuries inside an apartment near Angel Stadium Tuesday morning, according to police.

Carringer added police are not searching for any more suspects.

Neighbors are also trying to piece things together with what they heard and saw earlier that day.

Some are shaken by the incident and say it's too hard for anyone to make their way in uninvited.

"When people come to visit us it's not easy to get in, and everyone is pretty aware of not letting people tailgate in when you scan yourself into the building," said Jaime Raffaelli, who lives in the apartment complex.

The victims have not yet been identified.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Missing teen found dead in Sacramento apartment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON/KTXL) — A missing teenage girl died last Thursday after she was shot and found in a midtown Sacramento apartment, according to police. Sacramento police said around 11:24 a.m. on March 17, they got a call about a shooting victim in the St. Anton Building Apartments at 2110 L St. That’s where officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

Man killed, woman injured in south L.A. shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of south Los Angeles Friday afternoon. Police responded to the intersection of 79th and Hoover streets around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting that had just occured. First responders arrived on scene and found a […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman found shot to death, man wounded in parking lot of South LA Jack In The Box restaurant

A woman was killed and a man wounded after they were found shot several times in a fast food parking lot in South Los Angeles.The shooting scene was found Monday at about 3:20 p.m. at a Jack In The Box parking lot in the area of Florence and Western Avenues. Both had been found with multiple gun shot wounds, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LAPD.She has not been identified.The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition. They had been in a white Mercedes sedan in the parking lot, and it's unclear what their relationship was.Suspect information and a possible motive have not been released.Anyone with information about the shooting can call the LAPD at (877) 527-3247.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
NBC Los Angeles

Arrest Made in Gruesome Double Slaying in Anaheim Apartment

An Irvine man believed to be responsible for a gruesome double murder in Anaheim was in custody on Tuesday as investigators piece together what led up to the deadly assault. Police found a large knife at the scene, but what remained unknown was what led the suspect to attack and kill two people.
ANAHEIM, CA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Angel Stadium#Police#Sgt
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested for allegedly trying to scam people out of money in Rialto

A man was arrested in Rialto for allegedly trying to scam people out of money, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard regarding a person supposedly soliciting money for his 11-year-old cousin with cerebral palsy, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 16.
RIALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man holds ex-girlfriend at gunpoint, shoots at her: San Bernardino PD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly holding his girlfriend at gunpoint and shooting at her, San Bernardino police said Wednesday. The incident occurred sometime in February, when 33-year-old Larry Rey allegedly held his ex-girlfriend against her will. Rey then allegedly shot at her when she tried to get away, […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTLA

Women arrested for damaging other driver’s car during altercation in Bell

Three women who damaged the car of another driver and then fled the scene last week have been arrested. The three women were wanted in connection to an incident that happened Thursday morning in Bell. According to the Bell Police Department, the women stopped another driver’s vehicle on the 4600 block of Florence Avenue and […]
BELL, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
113K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy