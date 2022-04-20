Spring cleaning planned for city’s water mains

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 22, 2022-- With the official start to spring underway, spring cleaning is top-of-mind for many Americans. In fact, a recent Bona/Harris Poll survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults found that more than 9 in 10 Americans (93%) are planning to spring clean this year. Within this group, an overwhelming majority (92%) say they are considering taking action to reduce their environmental impact while spring cleaning, and more than half (56%) say they are considering using cleaning products that have environmentally friendly ingredients.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 29 DAYS AGO