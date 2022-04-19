ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

What Are Keto Headaches And How Do You Prevent Them?

By Anne Taylor
Health Digest
Health Digest
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you or someone you know has gone on the keto diet, you're probably wondering about those nasty...

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
studyfinds.org

Exercise is even better for your heart if you have anxiety or depression

WASHINGTON — Exercise is great for anyone’s body and mind, but researchers with the American College of Cardiology say that exercising regularly may actually do more for the heart health of those struggling with stress-related conditions. Scientists at Massachusetts General Hospital found that habitual exercise offered double the cardiovascular benefits among people dealing with depression or anxiety in comparison to others without such diagnoses.
FITNESS
KTEN.com

Eating Disorders Warning Signs- What To Look For

Originally Posted On: https://collectivecounselingsolutions.com/eating-disorders-warning-signs-what-to-look-for/. There are several different types of eating disorders. The most commonly discussed are anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder. At its essence, an eating disorder is a psychological disorder. Each functions differently, with all being characterized by abnormal eating habits. Someone suffering from an eating disorder could be limiting how much food they consume, unhealthily purging food, or eating excessively in a short span of time.
FITNESS
Joel Eisenberg

Doctors Discuss Body Changes When You Quit Drinking Diet Soda

Whether you pause for weeks or months, beneficial body changes are likely to be fast and notable. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to several medical experts, scientists, and media outlets, includingHealthline.com, TheList.com, EatThis.com, and The Oregon Dietician.
marthastewart.com

Eating Dinner at 7 P.M. Every Night May Help You Live Longer, New Study Suggests

As you already know, lifestyle factors such as the amount of exercise you get every day, as well as how long you sleep at night, impact your health and may even influence your lifespan. Now, there's evidence that those who eat dinner on the earlier side may even live longer, according to a new study published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Headaches#Nutrition#Kidneys#Carbohydrates#Verywell Health
SheKnows

This Is What Anxiety Does to Your Poop

Click here to read the full article. Your brain plays a role in how well, (or not) you poop. If you’ve ever lived through a nerve-wracking or mortifying experience, you might know the feeling of bolting to the bathroom, cheeks fully clenched, to do an emergency number two. It’s an unseemly subject, I hear ya. But the fact is that people get diarrhea when they’re nervous, and for those who live with anxiety as a mental health condition, gastrointestinal issues are a pretty common physical symptom. (Cue soapbox moment of me calling for the normalization of anxiety poops!) If your digestive...
MENTAL HEALTH
Chattanooga Daily News

Woman claims she spent a year trying to convince doctors there was something wrong with her body after her severe stomach pain and swelling was dismissed as stress and acid reflux

The 47-year-old woman says she reportedly spent one year having her severe stomach pain and other symptoms dismissed by doctors as anxiety and acid reflux. Unfortunately, she was eventually diagnosed with rare form of disease. The elementary school teacher said that she has always been a really healthy person. Two years ago, she began getting severe stomach pain and night sweats at night and saw a doctor about the issues. Her concerns were dismissed by the doctors. The unfortunate woman then went to see another doctor, who also dismissed it as nothing serious, suggesting that she pulled a muscle and prescribing her a muscle relaxer. The brave woman didn’t accept the diagnosis and insisted she get more tests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Keto
Concord News Journal

Extremely healthy young woman with no previous medical history thought experiencing bloating for more than a year was due to her bad eating habits until she was diagnosed with very rare ovarian cancer

Regular medical checkups are very important when it comes to everyone’s health as doctors can identify any early signs of health issues which can be treated on time and prevent further health complications. People are advised to perform these routine checkups once a year, while those who suffer chronic disease, like diabetes or COPD for instance, should visit doctor more frequently no matter of the patient’s age.
CANCER
deseret.com

Symptoms from the new COVID-19 subvariant may be mistaken for spring allergies

Symptoms from the new omicron variant’s subvariant — named the BA.2 variant— might be mistaken for spring allergies, experts recently told CBS News. Why it matters: The coronavirus pandemic has hit a lull period in the United States. As spring emerges, the new coronavirus variant symptoms might be mistaken for simple spring allergies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about glossitis

People with glossitis typically have an inflamed tongue. It can also cause changes in the tongue’s texture and color. There are many different kinds of glossitis, and symptoms can vary from person to person. Many treatment options exist for this condition, which does not tend to be serious. Along...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

Suffer with IBS? 3 things your tummy is trying to tell you

THERE are plenty of things that can make your tummy turn – injustice, rollercoasters, public speaking - but your diet shouldn’t be one of them. Yet health experts believe that's exactly what's happening as many as 86 per cent of Brits have suffered from a digestive complaint over the last year.
NUTRITION
The US Sun

What is a brain tumour and what are the symptoms?

A brain tumour is a mass, or lump in the brain which is caused when brain cells divide and grow in an uncontrolled way. But what are the signs of the serious condition and how easy are they to spot? Here's what we know and what to look out for...
CANCER
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
46K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy