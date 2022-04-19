ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County Commissioner’s Court votes to support Amtrak connecting DFW to Atlanta

By Sage Sowels
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) — The Smith County Commissioner’s Court approved a resolution of support in development of a passenger train service from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, through East Texas to Atlanta, Georgia, along the Interstate 20 corridor.

The vote by the commissioner’s court was also to support a merger between Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific.

Proposed Amtrak passenger rail could connect East Texas to New York

Christina Anderson, with the I-20 Corridor Council , said that she believes that the group is in the right place to push this very important project over the goal line.

She said that the council began working on this project in 2006. According to Anderson, a full track will not need to be built due to existing tracks, but there is no rail service from Marshall, Texas, to Meridian, Mississippi.

The rail would connect two of what Anderson called the fastest growing “mega regions,” with the Dallas area having a population of 7.5 million and the Atlanta area with 6 million.

With the I-20 corridor being often congested, Anderson says the rail could benefit:

  • Economic development
  • Job creation
  • Boosting tourism
  • Helping to to decrease highway congestion
  • Enhancing quality of life
  • Providing transportation alternatives
  • Environmental benefits (air quality attainment)
Cornyn discusses broadband access with East Texas leaders

Anderson told the court that Kay Bailey Hutchinson was instrumental in getting funding for a capacity and feasibility study to prove that the route is economically viable.

Amtrak will chose how many cars to put on the train, and Anderson said she expects the capacity to be roughly 30 people per train car.

