Tuesday Night Forecast: Rain chances Wednesday, taste of summer by Friday

TUESDAY NIGHT: A 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly north of I-20. Severe weather is not anticipated. Lows in the low-60s. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Severe weather is not anticipated. Highs in the low-80s. Wind: SE in the morning, S in the afternoon at 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 68. High: 86. Wind: SE 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm and humid. Low: 66. High: 88. Wind: SE 15 mph.

SATURDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine and very warm. Low: 67. High: 87. Wind: S 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms, mainly late. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: S 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly during the first half of the day. Low: 66. High: 75. Wind: N 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 53. High: 74. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

