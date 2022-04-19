Experts urge state to distill vision for advanced nuclear future

Wyoming has the potential to continue attracting advanced nuclear developers and establish itself as a leader in the industry, but it needs to be proactive in order to succeed, nuclear experts told state regulators on Tuesday.

“You’ve always been the BTU capital here in the United States, if not the universe, and there’s no reason why that shouldn’t change,” said Richard Boardman, a program director at the Idaho National Laboratory, during a presentation to the Wyoming Public Service Commission.

Boardman and Steven Aumeier, another high-ranking scientist from the U.S. Department of Energy research facility, believe that for Wyoming, advanced nuclear is an opportunity worth chasing.

Nuclear reactors have provided about one-fifth of the country’s electricity for decades, according to the Nuclear Energy Institute, generating just under 19% in 2021. All those years of experience informed the designs of advanced reactors, including the one TerraPower plans to build in the southwestern corner of the state.

“None of these are fundamentally brand new technologies,” Aumeier said. “It’s a mature global industry, but it’s just like aircraft — you’re learning new things, you’re getting new materials, you’re getting new electronics, you’re figuring out how to better the systems that you have. And that’s sort of what you see in nuclear.”

The shift to a new fuel type, a change shared across many advanced reactor designs, has been subject to a lot of scrutiny since the U.S. sanctioned Russia, the fuel’s only commercial supplier.

Today’s reactors rely on a less-enriched fuel that can be made in the U.S. but has primarily been imported, including from Russia and several of its neighbors, in recent years. Aumeier likened using that low-enriched fuel to “burning the bark off a log and then throwing the rest of the log away.”

In contrast, he said, the more highly enriched fuel needed for many advanced reactors is expected to last longer and produce energy more efficiently — as long as the plants’ operators can find a new source.

Wyoming has plenty of uranium resources, but newly mined uranium must be processed, enriched and made into fuel rods before it can be used.

As the federal government attempts to secure a non-Russian source of fuel that can be used in the country’s earliest advanced reactors, Aumeier said, Wyoming should be asking itself, “What portions of that fuel cycle do you want to be in?”