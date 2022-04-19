PA: POLICE SEEK SUSPECTS IN EASTER WEEKEND VIOLENC

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
28th and Locust stabbing, Milwaukee police seek suspect
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman was stabbed near 28th and Locust late Friday night, March 25, police said. Around 11:45 p.m., the suspect stabbed the 42-year-old victim during a fight. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to seek a known suspect. Anyone with...
WILX-TV
Police seek help identifying suspect in Lansing shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Monday night. The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. on Malcolm X Street, not far from I-496 and Pennsylvania Avenue. According to authorities, the victim is recovering,...
WTVM
Phenix City police seek to identify suspect in pawn shop theft
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a theft investigation. Authorities say the incident happened at a pawn shop on October 1 of last year. In the surveillance photo, the man appears to be...
Police seek suspect in deadly road rage shooting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - New video shows the moments before a deadly road rage shooting in Brooklyn.Police say it happened March 13 around 4:30 a.m. after a fender bender in Brownsville. Both drivers exchanged words, but the victim drove off after the other driver pulled out a gun. Police say the other driver followed the victim, shot him and then drove off. The victim, identified as 30-year-old Jose Flores, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made. Police say the suspect's vehicle is described as a light gray Infiniti Q50 with read-end damage on the passenger side.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Saratoga Springs police seek suspect in CVS robbery
Saratoga Springs police released surveillance photos in connection with a robbery at the CVS Pharmacy on Congress Street. They hope you recognize something about the person in the picture, and the car they're driving. The robbery happened early Wednesday morning. Police say an undisclosed amount of pills were taken.
4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched
A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
Missing Teen Debanhi Escobar Update as Body Found in Motel Cistern
Police hunting for missing Mexican teenager Debanhi Escobar have found a body stuffed into a motel cistern.
Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust
A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox News
DC woman jumps from high-rise apartment with legs tied, suspect arrested: police
A Washington D.C., woman whose legs were tied fell from a building Thursday night and a suspect was arrested after he allegedly came back to the scene, authorities said. Officers responded around 7 p.m. to reports about someone who fell several stories from an apartment building. They found a woman on the ground with her legs bound together with "some type of rope tied around her legs," a police spokesperson told reporters.
Calif. Man in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Head While Trying to Stop Robbery in LA
A California man is in critical condition after being shot in the head during a robbery on Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. On April 15, 27-year-old Chris Martin was celebrating his birthday when a stranger pulled a gun out on one of his friends as they were leaving a night club around 3 a.m., KTLA and CBS News reported.
Blinded victim of alleged beating says ex's family attacked him for "turning" their son gay
Fort Lauderdale — The victim of an alleged brutal beating that left him permanently blind told deputies he was ambushed by the family of his supposed boyfriend of nine months, CBS Miami reports. He said it all happened because they believed he'd "turned" their son gay. His account of...
Complex
Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say
Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back
Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
insideedition.com
Missing Indiana Child Found Alive Alongside Mother's Body Inside Vehicle
Both a woman and her child reported missing from Indiana were found in her car, but only the 5-month-old son was alive, according to local Indiana outlet WSBT. Alexis Morales and her son, Messiah, were last seen on April 12 and reported missing on April 18, according to the outlet.
Essence
Family Of Missing Woman Asks For The Public’s Help After Her Cell Phone Was Discovered
Felicia Marie Johnson was last seen on April 15 after getting a ride home from someone at a nightclub. The family of Felicia Marie Johnson, 24, is asking for help following her disappearance on April 15. Her bloody cell phone was recovered near a park in West Houston, raising suspicion that there may have been foul play.
N.C. Man Killed Girlfriend and 2 Kids Before Setting House on Fire and Turning Gun on Himself
A North Carolina family visited their local sheriff's office hours before deputies believe the father shot and killed his girlfriend and their two kids, and then set the family home on fire before turning the gun on himself. On Monday, the Davie County Sheriff's Office responded to a house fire...
Texas woman called police an hour before officers found her body
A young woman tried to call the police for an hour before authorities found her body. Zarea Dixon, 25, died most likely via strangulation and beating, police say. Her body was found in her home by police in February. She was covered in wounds and signs of physical abuse allegedly from her ex, Tahj Pinson, 24.
Man Gets Life Behind Bars for Beating Pregnant Girlfriend for Hours
Joseph English Gregory Newton was jailed for beating his pregnant girlfriend in a sustained attack that included stamping on her belly and pouring salt in her wounds.
insideedition.com
Texas Man Cops Say Was Shot Over Parking Space Speaks Out From Hospital
A Texas man is recovering from being shot, cops say, in a violent clash over a parking space. Shane Post had just been dropped off by his work buddy, who he says briefly pulled into a parking space at the townhouse complex near Dallas. As Post headed inside, a neighbor...
BBC
Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter
A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0