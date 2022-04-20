Up, up and away (again): Laramie Regional Airport resumes operations after gear fixed

LARAMIE – After a week of commercial flight cancellations, a crucial piece of equipment has been repaired and is operational again at Laramie Regional Airport. In short, the airport is back in business.

Known as an automated surface observation system, the equipment, when functional, helps pilots monitor the weather to ensure safe landing conditions. The cancellations began April 11 after it malfunctioned.

The Federal Aviation Administration requires that the airport use an automated surface observation system or a trained weather observer to facilitate safe commercial flights.

The FAA, which owns the equipment, had contracted with the National Weather Service to fix the broken sensor. While originally all the necessary repair materials were expected to have arrived Friday, the equipment wasn’t fixed until Monday afternoon, said airport Executive Administrator Rachael Mrozinsky.

Prior to the repairs, travelers posted on the airport’s Facebook page expressing frustration with a lack of communication from the airport and United Express and confusion over whether their upcoming flights would be canceled. On Tuesday, United did not have an immediate update on its own operations at Laramie Regional Airport.

Some travelers had opted to change their flights to Cheyenne or Denver and rent a car to make it to and from the airport. The airport itself, in a post to its Facebook page Monday, said that “if you have further questions regarding your commercial airline flight, please call the United Reservations Desk or check the United Airlines App.”

“We are thankful for the diligence of the National Weather Service and the FAA for getting this back into service for us and getting commercial flights back on their way in and out of Laramie,” Mrozinsky said in an email Monday afternoon.