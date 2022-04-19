Woody Paige: Another postseason futility unless Nuggets get back to basic basketball

Warriors guard Gary Payton II blocks a shot attempt by Nuggets center Nikola Jokic Monday. The Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets: Unhinged, Insufferable, Excruciating.

The Nuggets in the playoffs is like watching “Cats’’ or herding cats.

It never gets easier, tolerable or all right.

Six technical fouls in two games, a big man being kicked out of each game, an alarming argument among teammates on the bench, complete collapses before and after halftime, horrendous offense, atrocious defense, ghastly coaching, outrageous results.

I’ve seen this act with the Nuggets over and over repeatedly over 48 years and in 30 postseasons. This series is over.

Maybe the Avalanche will seize the Stanley Cup.

Guess what went wrong with the Nuggets? The healthy Warriors are vastly superior to the unhealthy Nuggets. Happens.

The Nuggets could achieve one victory in the next two games, but it was assumed last season that the Nuggets could achieve at least one victory against the Suns at home.

In NBA playoffs the Nuggets have lost eight playoff games in a row twice. The first combined three series — in 1989 and 1990 (when the opening series were best-of-three) and 1994 when they fell behind 2-0 to the SuperSonics before pulling off the first miraculous eighth seed over a No. 1 seed (coached by George Karl) with three consecutive triumphs.

The second was 2007 (as the Nuggets lost four after winning the opening game against the Spurs) and 2008 (when they were swept in four by the Lakers).

Coach Doug Moe infamously said before the 1987 three-game playoff series that the Nuggets had “no shot to beat the Lakers.’’ L.A. coach Pat Riley was enraged, and the league fined Moe. But he was correct. The Nuggets were defeated by 33, 12 and 37 points. Moe said at the end of Game 2 his players “might be thrilled’’ about losing by only a dozen.

After the Nuggets lost in the playoffs in 1978 to the Sonics, coach Larry Brown told me in the hallway at Big Mac arena he “was going to back up the trucks’’ and get rid of several players. Fifty-one games into the next season, Larry resigned. The Nuggets lost with Brown and without him.

The Nuggets have lost 20 first-round NBA and ABA series.

Following the 2013 playoffs’ defeat to the Warriors, Nuggets management fired Coach of the Year Karl. Moe had been dumped when the Nuggets were bumped out in the first round in 1990.

Michael Malone won’t have to worry about the same fate. Last month, he agreed to a contract extension that runs to the end of the 2024-25 season. So, the meeting of Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke, his son Josh Kroenke and team president Tim Connelly in the hallway of the arena in San Francisco after the latest debacle, as reported by The Gazette’s Vinny Benedetto, apparently was not about Malone, but could have been a “back-up-the-truck’’ discussion.

Once Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who had played together only 11 minutes the entire regular season, were back in the opening game, and had Jordan Poole continuing to elevate his game, the Nuggets — who didn’t have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. all on the court for even one minute the entire regular season — the Nuggets, as the retired Moe might have said again, had “no shot to beat’’ the Warriors and the Guards of the Galaxy.

Several recommendations about the Nuggets’ possible changes in Games 3 and 4 in Denver already have been advanced: Malone should play Jokic and Boogie Cousins at the same time to counter-balance the Warriors’ three-guard attack; the Nuggets should surround The Joker with guards Monte Morris, Will Barton, Bones Hyland and Marcus Howard in the starting lineup; Aaron Gordon (6 of 19, 1 of 7) should come off the bench; or the Nuggets should play an Auburn shuffle offense and a box-and-one defense.

Problem is, none of those ideas will succeed, especially if the Nuggets only are going to get physical against each other on the sideline and the three officials.

The solution is that the Nuggets remember how to play basic basketball late in the first half rather than be outscored 34-4.

The Nuggets, particularly Jokic, have become as frustrated as mythical Greek Sisyphus trying to force a boulder up the hill. He couldn’t. They can’t.