Lane County, KS

Western Kansas man faces federal child sex crime charges

 1 day ago
LANE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged child sex charges. Following previous information provided to the Lane County Sheriff...

Suspect charged in killing of 16-year-old Kansas boy

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 19-year-old from Kansas City has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Johnson County earlier this month, according to court records. Robert Lewis Jones is charged in a shooting that occurred April 10 at an apartment building in...
MISSION, KS
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Man facing federal charges in Richland Jail arson

(Fargo, ND) -- A man is facing federal charges after an arson at the Richland County Law Enforcement Center. Adam Prochnow is accused of setting off a device at the Richland jail on March 2nd. Authorities say police attempted to execute a search warrant on his property on March 4th when he set his garage on fire and began posting threatening messages on Facebook.
FARGO, ND
Police: Kansas killing involved dispute over a woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal weekend shooting. Just after 5a.m. Saturday, police were called to the 3800 block of East Roseberry in Wichita, according to a media release. They found 31-year-old Javari Jones with several gunshot wounds. EMS transported Jones to a local hospital where he died.
WICHITA, KS
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
Dighton, KS
Lane County, KS
Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
‘Struck at the Heart of the Criminal Justice System’: Ex-Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Gets 15 Months in Prison for Obstructing Probe

A former Brooklyn Supreme Court justice will spend more than a year in prison for obstructing an investigation into fraud and corruption at the Municipal Credit Union, a non-profit, multibillion-dollar financial institution. Then-state judge Sylvia Ash “took repeated steps, over multiple months, to seek to obstruct the federal criminal investigation...
BROOKLYN, NY
Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
Saline County Booking Activity, April 20

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Burke, Ebony Renee; 20; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Burris, Tiaundra...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Police ID vehicle of interest in shooting of 11-year-old Kan. girl

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and asking the public for help to locate a vehicle and ultimately a suspect. Just after 11p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the the 2400 block of SW Burnett in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. Upon arrival, officers found that an 11-year-old girl who qA suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas man sentenced for role in Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 32-year-old Kansas man has been sentenced to two years of probation for participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Mark Roger Rebegila, of St. Marys, Kansas, was also sentenced Wednesday to 30 days of home detention, a $2,000 fine and 60 hours of community service.
KANSAS CITY, KS
71-year-old KC-area woman killed in case of mistaken identity

KANSAS CITY —A jury found a man guilty in the fatal shooting of a woman in her vehicle near Downtown Kansas City, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. On Friday, the jury convicted 28-year-old Dakkota Siders, Independence, of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Wanted Kan. robbery suspect jailed following high-speed chase

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a high-speed chase. Just before 11 p.m. Monday, sheriff's deputies stopped a 2003 GMC Yukon at U.S. Highway 75 and 150th Road for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Upon contact with the occupants,...
KANSAS STATE
UPDATE: Police make an arrest in connection to early Wednesday homicide

UPDATE 4:37 p.m. Wednesday: The Salina Police Department released the following update Wednesday afternoon concerning Anthony Quentin Lopez-Garcia, who originally was identified as a person of interest in a homicide early this morning in Salina. On April 20, 2022, an arrest warrant was issued for Lopez-Garcia by Saline County District...
The Independent

Three sheriff’s deputies wounded and female driver killed in Kansas shooting

A female driver has been killed and three deputies wounded in a shootout on a Kansas highway, according to police.On Friday, police responded to reports about a suspicious vehicle along US Highway 77 in Cowley County outside of the town of Winfield, 50 miles southeast of Wichita, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.Officers began searching for the black Jeep around midday, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They located the vehicle and approached, asking the driver, a woman, to exit the car.When she declined to leave the car, officers attempted to physically remove her from the vehicle. She began...
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

