Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. Someone in the state of Tennessee has all the numbers from Friday’s $20 million jackpot. There is also one match five winner in Iowa. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot had reset after...
After a lengthy delay, the Powerball drawing for Saturday, April 9 was finally held overnight.
Normally, the drawing occurs at 10:59 p.m., but did not happen 1:35 a.m. Sunday due to "a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols," according to the Powerball website.
Here are the winning numbers for the...
The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s lottery drawing has increased to an estimated $167 million, with a cash option of $109 million. The winning numbers were: 31, 32, 37, 38 and 48. The Power Ball drawn was 24 with a Power Play of 2X. While no one across the county...
A Powerball ticket purchased in Michigan in May 2021 and worth $1 million is set to expire in about two weeks. Last month in Maryland, no one came forward by the deadline to claim a $10 million prize. There have been larger amounts that have gone unclaimed in both Powerball...
Are you tonight’s lucky winner? It’s time to grab those tickets and check your numbers. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reset after someone won $126 million in the March 8 drawing. Here are the winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing:. 08-15-21-27-61; Mega Ball: 08; Megaplier: 3X. The...
WASHINGTON, N.C. — A woman who said she hadn’t played the lottery in years is now $100,000 richer after buying a ticket to honor her late brother. “It makes me feel like he’s watching over us,” Teresa Ellis said in a statement after winning. “It feels like this is what he had planned for me. It’s kind of surreal.”
Fans of Mega Millions the multi-state lottery game must be rubbing their eyes in disbelief a little this morning. The game's top prize has been won by a single ticket in consecutive drawings. Last Tuesday we told you of a single ticket laying claim to a jackpot of $106 million dollars. This past Friday night, lightning struck again in the form of yet another big money winner.
ONE lucky person could instantly get super-rich thanks to the Mega Millions. Friday's Mega Millions lottery has $20million on the line as the top prize, with a cash option of $12.1million. Mega Millions draws take place every Tuesday and Fridays, at 11pm ET. Friday's draw comes after Wednesday night's massive...
An Iowa man won $1m on the state’s lottery and came within one number of winning a share of a $20m jackpot after a store clerk made a mistake with his ticket. Josh Buster, 40, said he bought the Mega Millions ticket on Friday in West Burlington and believed an error was responsible for the win, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.He said the clerk at an MK Mini Mart printed only one play on his ticket when he had asked for five. The clerk then printed four other plays on a second ticket. “I feel like that changed...
THE NATIONAL Lottery results are in and it's time to find out who has won a life-changing amount of money tonight (April 20, 2022). Could tonight's jackpot of £5million see you handing in your notice, jetting off to the Bahamas or driving a new Porsche off a garage forecourt?
Comments / 0