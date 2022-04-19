Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game

An Iowa man won $1m on the state’s lottery and came within one number of winning a share of a $20m jackpot after a store clerk made a mistake with his ticket. Josh Buster, 40, said he bought the Mega Millions ticket on Friday in West Burlington and believed an error was responsible for the win, according to an Iowa Lottery press release.He said the clerk at an MK Mini Mart printed only one play on his ticket when he had asked for five. The clerk then printed four other plays on a second ticket. “I feel like that changed...

LOTTERY ・ 1 DAY AGO