Get ready for the deployment of construction barrels. San Angelo's Great "HA5 Street Repair Event" begins on Monday, April 25th and will last through Tuesday, May 3rd pending any delays. According to the City of San Angelo's website, you should have already received a flyer if your street is on the list of streets to be closed for 24 hours. (Even though the flyer incorrectly states that your street will be closed for 18 days once the HA5 is applied).

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO