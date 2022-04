Longtime residents of Bozeman and the surrounding area are being forced out of town. Is anything being done to fix this problem?. I have a good friend that lives in Belgrade. She is a Montana native and lives in a trailer park near the airport. Recently, her landlord told her that rent is going up. The rent increase is something that my friend can't afford to pay. She's near retirement age and instead of enjoying her golden years in Montana, she's packing her belongings and moving to live with a friend in Utah.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO