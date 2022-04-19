ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Couch: 3 quick takes on Julius Marble entering the transfer portal and what it means for Michigan State basketball

By Graham Couch, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtnKG_0fE6kazN00

1. Losing Julius Marble leaves MSU in flux, but it’s not the end of the world

Whether or not Michigan State’s coaching staff was intending to bring in another big man through the transfer portal is irrelevant. They just about have to now. Because minus Julius Marble, who entered the portal Tuesday , the depth chart at center is shaky.

As it stands, the Spartans are looking at playing senior Joey Hauser, out of position, incoming freshman Jaxon Kohler, who’s never played in college, and junior Mady Sissoko, who’s yet to show he can be relied upon at this level.

MSU has been here before to some degree, in 2016-17, when preseason injuries to Gavin Schilling and Ben Carter left the Spartans with incoming freshman Nick Ward and out-of-position forward Kenny Goins at center. Ward was a dazzling offensive prospect, like Kohler, but wasn’t yet savvy or committed defensively. Goins didn’t have the length to protect the rim.

Back then, MSU couldn’t do anything about it, even if the injuries had occurred months earlier. There was no transfer portal or one-time transfer rule that allowed coaches to rescue their roster like they can now.

Marble’s exit might actually make it easier to land a transfer big man. There’s a clear opening. While Marble wasn't the ideal rim-protector or defensive center, he was (and is) a skilled offensive player, a tough kid, seasoned by three years in the Big Ten and an understanding of what’s expected at MSU. A big man in the transfer portal considering MSU might have seen Marble as an impediment to certain playing time. The Spartans’ situation at center, with Marble, seemed vulnerable against certain matchups. But if you’re looking at it as a transfer from the outside, there wasn’t an obvious hole. There is now. Someone has the opportunity to be the starting center at MSU. That’s attractive.

2. Let’s not read too much into Marble’s departure

If Marble winds up transferring to Boston College or Virginia Tech or somewhere in outer space, then his decision to leave Michigan State will be a curious one — one that might speak to his unhappiness with something in the program.

I don’t get the sense that this is that as much as it is a decision to get closer to his mother and sister. It’s been a tough year-and-a-half for Marble since his father died. He’s not from Detroit. He’s from Dallas. He’s a long ways from home in East Lansing. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him at SMU or TCU, both near his home, both of which offer his degree field (engineering). There are a number of other Division I basketball schools within a reasonable drive of his home, as well.

The transfer portal — with the ability now to also play immediately elsewhere without sitting out a year, combined with the potential of an extra year because of the pandemic — makes this more doable and sensible for someone like Marble, who could play two more seasons and do so beginning next winter. He could also decide to return to MSU, if there’s nothing that suits him. Entering the portal doesn’t close the door on staying.

MSU has had one player transfer so far in this cycle. It has another young player, Max Christie, who seems unlikely to return, seeking a pro career, however premature. It has another, Hauser, who’s making moves like he’s coming back for an extra year, because of how well things ended for him. I don’t think we should read too much into any of it. Each is a separate situation, easily within the norm of what’s going on around college basketball. Get used to it.

MORE: Couch: Dwayne Stephens finally gets his shot, at WMU. This is a big moment for him – and for Tom Izzo, too.

3. Worried about MSU's roster? Let's look at what the Spartans do have

The worry from MSU fans about their basketball team is as palpable as their excitement surrounding their football team. And yet, it’s all how you choose to look at it. One could argue that a football team with concerns on the offensive line and without a proven pass rusher is in no better position than a basketball team with concerns at center and without a proven scorer on the wing.

So, for a minute, let’s treat Tom Izzo’s program how you might Mel Tucker’s and look at it glass-half-full. Even without Christie, here’s what MSU’s basketball has:

• Two experienced point guards in AJ Hoggard and Tyson Walker who’ve shown the ability to play in concert. Hoggard looks like he’s becoming a force. Walker has shown a knack for hitting shots in the clutch.

• A young, athletic guard in Jaden Akins who’s shown promise on both ends and should be ready for an expanded role. Another sophomore in Pierre Brooks who should be ready to be a rotation player.

• Two seasoned and skilled forwards in Malik Hall and Hauser. Hall can guard and play multiple forward positions and has shown signs that he’s got go-to skill. Hauser has an offensive savvy to him that makes life easier on his teammates. Both of them can stretch a defense with their outside shots.

- A couple intriguing incoming freshmen in Kohler and Tre Holloman. Kohler is a gifted offensive player who should be fun to watch develop. Holloman appears to be a true Izzo-type point guard, with natural leadership skills and swagger. Both of them could see more playing time, if Christie and Marble are gone.

What I’ve just described does not make up a contending roster. But MSU also has scholarships available — perhaps four of them — and time still to fill some of them.

Let’s see how it plays out. The bones of a good team are still there.

Contact Graham Couch at gcouch@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @Graham_Couch.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Couch: 3 quick takes on Julius Marble entering the transfer portal and what it means for Michigan State basketball

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
The Spun

Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Staten Island Advance

Did Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan State and Miami look like playoff contenders this spring? College Football Survivor Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Doug Lesmerises goes around the country again this week to wrap up spring football for some of the most interesting playoff contenders on The College Football Survivor Show, helped by some of the best football podcasters and reporters around. Here’s the rundown this week, with loads of...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan College Basketball
City
Detroit, MI
Lansing, MI
Sports
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
City
Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
College Basketball
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan basketball F Brandon Johns reveals transfer destination

A prominent Michigan basketball player is on the move. Former Wolverines forward Brandon Johns Jr., who came to Ann Arbor despite being a four-star from East Lansing, never quite solidified his status as a star player for the maize and blue. He excelled when coming off the bench for two years, taking over for Isaiah Livers either in spot duty or when Livers was injured. But he got his turn as a starter in 2021-22, his fourth year with the program, but ultimately was supplanted by freshman Moussa Diabate.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Effrem Reed endured ‘wild three weeks’ to be Michigan State RBs coach

EAST LANSING – After two seasons as an offensive analyst at Michigan State, Effrem Reed fulfilled a goal by landing a job as a position coach. Reed was announced on Dec. 7 as the running backs coach at Georgia Southern for new coach Clay Helton. He spent two days on campus meeting the staff and made plans to return. Other than struggling to find a house in the area, he was on the right track.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Max Christie
Person
Mady Sissoko
The Spun

Former College Football Star, NFL Linebacker Dead At 74

Former Miami (Ohio) and NFL linebacker Bob Babich passed away earlier this month, his alma mater confirmed today. Babich passed away at his home in Claremont, Calif. on April 3, according to the Miami (Ohio) football program. He was 74. The 1968 MAC Defensive Player of the Year, Babich was...
CLAREMONT, CA
WILX-TV

Hauser returning to East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Forward Joey Hauser is returning to the hardwood at the Breslin Center for another year of eligibility. In his two seasons with Michigan State, the 6-foot-9 redshirt senior averaged 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game with a 37.5% from the three-point range. Hauser made...
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX59

Former IU guard Rob Phinisee transferring to Cincinnati

Former IU point guard Rob Phinisee made his decision. The standout from McCutcheon High School plans to transfer to the University of Cincinnati. He made the announcement Wednesday night in a Twitter post. Phinisee had also considered going to Butler. Phinisee played four years at IU but had another year of eligibility thanks to a […]
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msu#Spartans
UPI News

NFL mock draft: Seahawks trade up for QB, Bengals add playmaker

MIAMI, April 19 (UPI) -- Former Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal remains my No. 1 overall pick, but the latest version of my 2022 NFL mock draft features several adjustments based on recent trades and signings throughout the league. The 2022 NFL Draft runs April 28 to 30 in Las...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Michigan RB De'Veon Smith cut by USFL team over pizza request

Former Michigan running back De’Veon Smith might have been cut from the USFL for the most bizarre and ridiculous reason. A video that surfaced on Twitter appears to show the ex-Wolverine getting cut because he wants pizza instead of chicken salad. Seriously. In a clip from United By Football:...
NFL
97.5 NOW FM

See How The Best Energy Surrounded the Izzo Legacy 5K

As someone who is absolutely not a runner in any way, shape or form, when I was told I would be attending the Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll at Michigan State University as a personality for the radio station, I was a bit nervous. It was not that I didn't want to be there, it was more of a "how the heck am I going to relate to people who are athletic enough to run a 5K!?"
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Colin Cowherd Drama

The longtime radio host and sports analyst took to Twitter on Tuesday with another USC-Oklahoma hot take. This time, he said USC will need just 18 months before it’s a better program than Oklahoma. This isn’t the first time Cowherd’s gotten on Oklahoma fan’s nerves. And it certainly won’t...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy