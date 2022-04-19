ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

'This Is Us' episodes filmed in Paso Robles begin airing Tuesday

By Ashton McIntyre
KSBY News
KSBY News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHtz5_0fE6kFeE00

You may remember the popular TV show "This Is Us" filming episodes in Paso Robles at the beginning of March. Now those episodes are set to air.

The first episode airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on KSBY. The episode is called "Day of the Wedding."

The show "This is Us" is an emotional story surrounding the Pearson family which consists of a unique set of triplets, their parents, and the struggles they face throughout their lives.

There is not a lot of information on what the episode is about. However, from the trailer, it looks like the Pearson family is attending a wedding that takes place in Paso Robles.

Film crews were spotted at the end of February and the beginning of March at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort.

This is the sixth and final season of the popular TV show. There are only six episodes left in the season they are calling "The Final Chapter".

The second episode called "The Night Before the Wedding" featuring their trip to Paso Robles will air on KSBY at the same time next Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Paso Robles, CA
Entertainment
realitytitbit.com

Deadliest Catch crew tragedies - hotel room discovery to sudden heart attack

The famous Discovery Channel show ‘Deadliest Catch’ shows the crew embark on a once-in-a-lifetime experience investigating the dangers and discomforts of what lies underneath the deep sea. As fans have followed the series over the past few years, some cast members have sadly passed away. Although they may...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Netflix users complain after screenshots are blocked on the streaming service

Netflix has attracted criticism for apparently blocking the ability to take screenshots on the interface. In recent days, subscribers have complained that they are no longer able to take screenshots while watching shows or films on Netflix.The streaming giant, however, does not block screenshots. Many web browsers have what is called Digital Rights Management (DRM), which protects and restricts screenshotting or any other capturing of movies or TV shows. It is unclear when exactly DRM was rolled out for individual browsers. At the time of writing, it is not possible to screenshot Netflix on Chrome or Safari. Netflix...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#This Is Us#Episodes#Movies
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Showbiz411

Exclusive: “Top Gun: Maverick” Features a Scene Between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer “That Will Make You Cry”

On the ground here in Hollywood, living the dream…. Lot of talk about “Top Gun: Maverick,” the long awaited sequel to a movie from the 1980s. Sources tell me that there is a scene between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer “that will make you cry,” I was warned. Kilmer has survived throat cancer but cannot speak. Nevertheless, he was included in “Maverick” to replay his character from the original film, “Iceman” aka Lt. Tom Kazansky.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Helen Mirren Pays Tribute After Her Stepson, Mandalorian And Pam & Tommy Actor Rio Hackford, Dies At 51

The public has said goodbye to a significant number of Hollywood stars as of late and, sadly, yet another has left us far too soon. Rio Hackford, the actor and club owner known for his roles on shows like The Mandalorian and Pam & Tommy, has died at the age of 51. Hackford was the son of Parker director Taylor Hackford, the husband of Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Following her stepson’s death, Mirren took a moment to pay tribute to him.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

10 Years Later, Check Out Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart And More At The Twilight Breaking Dawn Premiere

Vampires may be ageless, but the members of the Twilight cast sure have changed over the years. Taylor Lautner - still best known for playing werewolf, Jacob - is engaged to be married, Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana in Spencer made her an Oscar darling, and Robert Pattinson made the fitting transition from a vampire to a bat as the lead of The Batman.
MOVIES
Deadline

James Caan & ‘Deadpool’ Star Morena Baccarin Join Pierce Brosnan In Philip Noyce’s ‘Fast Charlie’, Filming Begins Next Week In New Orleans

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee James Caan (The Godfather) and Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) will star alongside Pierce Brosnan in hitman thriller Fast Charlie, to be directed by Phillip Noyce (Salt). Filming is due to get underway in New Orleans next week. Former James Bond Brosnan will play Charlie Swift who has worked for his ageing mob boss Stan (Caan) for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend and has no plans to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff show to bring back classic villain

Walking Dead spoilers follow. Samantha Morton is the latest star set to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead. Although little is known about her upcoming storyline, Morton will be reprising her role as Alpha, who featured as one of the villains of The Walking Dead (via The Hollywood Reporter).
TV SERIES
KSBY News

KSBY News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy