'This Is Us' episodes filmed in Paso Robles begin airing Tuesday

You may remember the popular TV show "This Is Us" filming episodes in Paso Robles at the beginning of March. Now those episodes are set to air.

The first episode airs Tuesday night at 9 p.m. on KSBY. The episode is called "Day of the Wedding."

The show "This is Us" is an emotional story surrounding the Pearson family which consists of a unique set of triplets, their parents, and the struggles they face throughout their lives.

There is not a lot of information on what the episode is about. However, from the trailer, it looks like the Pearson family is attending a wedding that takes place in Paso Robles.

Film crews were spotted at the end of February and the beginning of March at the Allegretto Vineyard Resort.

This is the sixth and final season of the popular TV show. There are only six episodes left in the season they are calling "The Final Chapter".

The second episode called "The Night Before the Wedding" featuring their trip to Paso Robles will air on KSBY at the same time next Tuesday.