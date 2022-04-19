ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Schedule

 3 days ago

* NHL games on ESPN+ are subject to local blackouts. NHL games on...

CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin ties Wayne Gretzky, Mike Bossy for most 50-goal seasons in NHL history

Alex Ovechkin just continues to etch his name in the NHL record books. In Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Ovechkin scored his 50th goal of the season. In doing so, the Washington Capitals star tied Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goal seasons in NHL history, as he achieved the feat for the ninth time in his career.
NHL
ESPN

NHL Conference Glance

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division. Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m. Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3...
NHL
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Fans Are Calling For 1 NBA Player To Be Suspended After Cheap Shot

On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz took the floor for the third game in their Western Conference playoff series. Once again, the Mavericks stepped on the court without their best player. Luka Doncic continues to recover from an injury he suffered in the final regular season game, but should be back at some point during the series.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

NBA playoffs 2022: Could Khris Middleton and Devin Booker's injuries spell doom for the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns?

How much will injuries to NBA All-Stars affect the chances of the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns getting back to the Finals?. On back-to-back nights, the Bucks and Suns saw key players leave their Game 2 losses because of injuries. On Tuesday, it was Phoenix guard Devin Booker, who was diagnosed with a hamstring strain. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Thursday that Booker suffered a Grade I strain, which typically has a timetable of two to three weeks.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Hellberg debuts as Red Wings backup with Nedeljkovic sick

Magnus Hellberg has yet to suit up for game action with the Detroit Red Wings, but he made his debut on the team’s bench in Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill told reporters on Tuesday morning that Alex Nedeljkovic was dealing with an illness and would be considered a game-time decision against Tampa.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Rule Change News

College football will implement several new rules this upcoming season, including one to address the targeting penalty. Under previous rules, players who were called for targeting in the second half would need to sit out the first half of the next game. A new rule could change that process. Teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Contract Offer Revealed: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday afternoon, the football world learned that star wide receiver Deebo Samuel asked the San Francisco 49ers for a trade. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said he spoke with Deebo, who confirmed he wants out of San Francisco. According to multiple reports, money wasn’t the issue between the two sides.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

How to watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Chicago Blackhawks online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

Coming off a win last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will host the Chicago Blackhawks (who also won their most recent game) on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Los Angeles secured a 2-1 road victory against the Anaheim Ducks its last time out on April 19. The Kings got one point apiece out of five players, including Anze Kopitar (one assist) and Viktor Arvidsson (one assist).
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Hurricanes

RALEIGH - The Winnipeg Jets conclude a four-game road trip tonight as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes. Stay tuned for the Morning Skate Report, the JetsTV Road Report, and Five Storylines for all the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. Winnipeg is 35-31-11...
NHL

