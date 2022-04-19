ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Central Coast Community Energy offers rebates to go green

By Taylor Hillo
KSBY News
KSBY News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lvNiY_0fE6jRxV00

Never heard of CCCE or Central Coast Community Energy? If you live on the Central Coast, there's a good chance they are your energy provider.

Central Coast Community Energy is a public agency serving Santa Cruz to Santa Barbara counties.

While you still get your bill from PG&E, CCCE is listed as the energy provider. Its goal is to provide renewable energy to the community by purchasing long term utility scale renewable energy projects to provide solar, wind, and geothermal power to the Central Coast.

"It's really a model to provide local control in our energy choices and ensure that benefits are coming directly back to the communities," said Catherine Stedman, CCCE Director of Communication/Outreach.

Every year, they put millions of dollars into community programs like Electrify Your Ride, which is a rebate program that gives you money back for almost all things electric, like purchasing or leasing an electric car or bike, purchasing charging equipment and even any electrical upgrades your home might need to sustain an electric vehicle. Their rebates are stack-able with regional, state and federal rebates.

Barry Rands is a CCCE customer and longtime San Luis Obispo resident. He purchased his electric vehicle before Central Coast Community Electric started its rebate program but still got a lot of money back.

"The other rebates amounted to over $10,000 on the purchase of this vehicle, but if I would have waited until their program, I would have had an extra three or four thousand dollars," Rands said.

Rands is one of many that made the switch and never looked back. After originally buying an electric car for just his daughter, Stuart Tenggren now has the whole family going green.

"I was like, I wanna get one so I bought another and now we actually have four," Tenggren said.

If you own or are thinking of buying an electric vehicle and want to claim your rebate, head to 3CENERGY.org , fill out the application and your money will be on its way to you via check.

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Publix goes green in service to community

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – In an effort to reduce waste and protect natural resources, more than 6,200 Publix associates will be involved in cleaning up the environment this week. It’s part of the company’s Publix Serves initiative. “Our spring Publix Serves initiative focuses on extending our commitment...
FLORIDA STATE
News Channel 3-12

Central Coast Rescue Mission expands services to women

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Central Coast Rescue Mission (CCRM) just purchased a second property to expand its services to those in need. For years, the mission has served men struggling with hunger, homelessness and addiction. "For the past 23 years we’ve served men in our life Recovery Program," said director Chris Rutledge of the The post Central Coast Rescue Mission expands services to women appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo, CA
Government
Santa Barbara, CA
Cars
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
San Luis Obispo, CA
Cars
San Luis Obispo, CA
Business
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Business
Local
California Business
San Luis Obispo, CA
Society
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Cruz, CA
Society
Local
California Cars
Local
California Industry
San Luis Obispo, CA
Industry
Santa Barbara, CA
Industry
Local
California Society
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
Santa Cruz, CA
Cars
FOX8 News

Wind energy project off Carolina coast could lower energy bills

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A federal wind energy project off of the Carolina coast could lower energy bills for consumers. The federal government announced Friday it will have auctions for two offshore areas in May, which could pave the way for a wind project capable of powering 500,000 homes. The Atlantic Ocean is what […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
HeySoCal

Earthquake strikes near Alpine Village

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was recorded near Alpine Village Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake was reported at 4:59 a.m. and was centered 9.9 miles south southwest from Alpine Village. It was 7.4 miles deep. The earthquake was 18.4 miles southwest of La Quinta, 19.4 miles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebates#Renewable Energy#Electric Cars#Go Green#Vehicles#Pg E#Ccce#Communication Outreach
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Santa Rosa, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Like many cities, Santa Rosa also hosts a growing population of various cultures. It is not surprising that the city hosts many restaurants serving diverse cuisines with many such cultures. If you are craving delicious American dishes, the good news is that we have done the research for you and picked the top five most popular American restaurants in the city you can trust.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy