East Timor is headed for a runoff presidential election after Nobel Peace Prize laureate Jose Ramos-Horta failed to secure more than 50% of the vote despite a commanding lead over a fellow former independence fighter, incumbent President Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres. Ramos-Horta received 46.6% of the vote in last week's election and Guterres got 22.1%, according to a tally announced Sunday by the National Election Commission. A runoff is scheduled for April 19, and the winner will office on May 20, the 20th anniversary of East Timor’s bloody independence from Indonesia. Ramos-Horta, East Timor’s president from 2007 to 2012,...
