East Timor election: Vote counting under way in final round

Sri Lanka’s prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Tuesday that the Constitution will be changed to clip presidential powers as demands for his resignation over the handling of a crippling economic crisis continued to grow.“While looking for solutions to the economic problems, it is important that we have political and social stability in the country,” he said while proposing to restore the 19th amendment to the Constitution to curb presidential powers and empower Parliament. He noted that the power transfer will be one of the quick steps that can be taken to politically stabilise the country and help talks...

INDIA ・ 1 DAY AGO