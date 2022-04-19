ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concert Performs for Men’s and Minority Mental Health

By Alaina Laster
Parnon
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Men’s and Minority Mental Health Week Marshall has come together to put on a concert Thursday, Apr. 21 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. featuring Corduroy Brown and Shelem. The Marshall Department of Social Work, Counselling Center, Student Affairs and Intercultural Affairs put this event...

marshallparthenon.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Men#Counselling Center#Student Affairs#Intercultural Affairs#The Counseling Center#Thyrd World
