Glendale Election Finances: Candidate spending, and who contributed

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 1 day ago

Although the three incumbents are the only candidates for this year’s election for the three Glendale City Council seats to open, each still had to file campaign finance records by this past Friday.

The ballot for the Aug. 2 primary will feature Jamie Aldama (Ocotillo District), Lauren Tolmachoff (Cholla District) and Bart Turner (Barrel District). No one else filed paperwork by the April 4 deadline to challenge the open seats, although write-in candidates will still have an opportunity to file until 5 p.m. Thursday, June 23. The names of write-in candidates will not appear on the ballot, but votes for them will still be counted.

Jamie Aldama

Finance records for the Committee to Elect Jamie Aldama filed by this month’s deadline show the city’s vice mayor has raised $19,325 and spent $12,202.90 in the election cycle to date, with a balance of $7,663.87 at the close of the reporting period.

His campaign’s biggest donor to date is $5,000 from Mark Becker, of Phoenix, of Becker Boards, a privately held billboard company whose Arizona office is located in Phoenix and who is listed as the company’s managing member/founder. Becker Boards’ website says “the company was founded by Mark Becker, a former real estate lawyer, and developer.”

Aldama’s campaign also received $2,000 from Faris Sukkar, of Fountain Hills, a manager with trucking company Liberty Transport, of Phoenix.

Other individual contributors to the Committee to Elect Jamie Aldama include $1,500 from Sun City West resident Richard Vangelisti; and $1,000 from attorney Jason Morris, a land use attorney with, and partner in, Withey Morris, PLC, a real estate law firm.

Aldama had no out-of-state contributors. He received a total of $750 in two donations from political action committees.

Spending-wise, the bulk of the Aldama campaign’s expenditures went to SPM, whose website defines the company’s mission as providing “public relations, marketing and community relations services.” Aldama made four payments to SPM between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28 of this year for a total of $9,405.

Lauren Tolmachoff

The Elect Tolmachoff campaign in the election cycle to date has raised $13,356.94 and spent $4,198.79, with a balance of $12,819.83 at the close of the reporting period.

Her campaign’s biggest contributor of the reporting period was $2,000 from Jake Long, owner/CEO of John F. Long Properties which, according to its website, is “focused on its retail and commercial projects in the West Valley.”

The Empire Group, a residential and commercial real estate development firm in the Phoenix metro market, saw a handful of its employees contribute, including $500 from owner Richard Felker; $200 from CFO Cindy Thimmesch; $150 from Shelby Duplessis, president of land development; and $100 from general counsel Michael Woolf.

Other individual contributors to Elect Tolmachoff include $500 from Adam Baugh, partner with Withey Morris, PLC; $500 from Abrazo Arrowhead CEO Stephen Garner; $250 from Brian Capistran, Glendale Union High School District superintendent; $150 from Cindi Nannetti, Maricopa County Judge Pro Tem; $100 from Lynda Vescio, attorney and Glendale Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors chair-elect for 2023; and $100 from former Glendale Mayor Elaine Scruggs, who served in that role from 1993 through 2013.

Tolmachoff had no out-of-state contributors, and her campaign received a total of $1,500 in three donations from political action committees, plus $2,500 from a personal loan from Tolmachoff herself on Jan. 26.

Spending-wise, her contribution’s biggest outlay — $1,020 — went to SereyJones Publishers, Inc., of Glendale, for web design and hosting.

Bart Turner

The Bart Turner for Glendale City Council 2022 campaign in the election cycle to date raised $5,500 and spent $2,929.30, with a balance of $19,900.63 at the close of the reporting period.

His campaign’s biggest contributor of the reporting period was $5,000 from Bart Shea, president/CEO of Shea Connelly Development LLC, dedicated to planning, development and construction, and a resident of the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.

Turner’s campaign had no out-of-state contributors, and also received $500 from the Salt River Project Political Involvement Committee.

Spending-wise, his contribution’s biggest outlay — $2,708 — went to Apple Publishing, Printing and Promotional Products LLC, of Glendale.

*

Jamie Adama’s campaign finance report

Lauren Tolmachoff’s campaign finance report

Bart Turner’s campaign finance report

