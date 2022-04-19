Prisma Capital, DXT International to merge energy businesses in Brazil

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian asset manager Prisma Capital and DXT International, a Duferco Group’s subsidiary, announced on Tuesday they had reached a deal to merge their energy-related assets in Brazil to create a joint venture through the holding company Matrix Energia.

The resulting business will be an integrated platform for renewable generation and digital distribution of energy, the companies said in a statement.

The merger, which is pending regulatory approvals, includes companies such as Matrix Comercializadora de Energia Eletrica, the largest independent energy trader in Brazil, and Proton Energia.

The new company comes to life with a pipeline with 1.5 GW of installed capacity, in “strategically located projects that will give us a prominent position in the renewable generation universe,” said Matrix executive for renewable energy Rodrigo Alves de Lima.