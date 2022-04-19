Dog seen chained in viral photo from South Korea finds a home in US

A South Korean dog seen in heartbreaking viral photos so tightly chained up, it was barely able to move, has gotten a new home in the US.

Kola was rescued from likely slaughter last year and welcomed Monday at JFK Airport by his new owners, a couple from Virginia.

Azadeh Rahmani and her husband, Farzad Seihoun, found Kola through Jindo Love Rescue and In Defense of Animals , which look to save dogs from the meat trade and find them homes in North America.

“As I looked through their photos, I felt a connection with Kola, I could see in his eyes that he wanted desperately to belong to a family,” Rahmani said in a statement.

“Every dog deserves love, a good home and to have all their needs met. And I hope Kola will be an example of resilience and spirit in the face of adversity.”

Rahmani, Seihoun and another rescue dog they own met Kola as the lucky pooch came through customs from Incheon in South Korea.

Kola was seen chained up in a backyard, presumably waiting to be slaughtered. In Defense of Animals/Jindo Love Rescue

Kola met his new owners at JFK airport on Monday. In Defense of Animals/Jindo Love Rescue

The dog’s original owner initially did not want to part with Kola, but ultimately did for a price. In Defense of Animals/Jindo Love Rescue

Sad images showing an emaciated-looking Kola chained by his former owner went viral in January 2021, but the owner wouldn’t part with the dog when Jindo Love Rescue stepped in. Kola had apparently spent most of his life chained, without shelter and little access to food, activists said.

The dog’s former owner planned to raise the pup as a hunting dog, but Kola was kept in such poor condition that activists believed he “most likely would have been slaughtered for meat,” said Alicia Graef, of In Defense of Animals.

The owner eventually agreed to part with the dog – for a price – and a lot of potential adoptive families expressed interest , Graef told The Post.

“I definitely think the backstory helped a lot and he’s definitely a sweet looking dog,” she said.