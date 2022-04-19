ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Clemson point guard transfers to Missouri

By Justin Robertson
 1 day ago

Former Clemson point guard Nick Honor has transferred to the University of Missouri, as he announced on his Instagram on Tuesday.

The 5-foot-10 senior chose Missouri over SMU and Minnesota after narrowing his list down to those three teams on April 8.

In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career.

The announcement comes six days after Clemson added Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who will alleviate Honor’s departure.

“Maybe they’ll get the message this time around.. Committed to the University of Missouri,” Honor wrote on his Instagram.

Along with Honor, former Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes entered the transfer portal on April 5 and has yet to select a new team.

