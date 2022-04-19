ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

NRA endorses Little, Wasden, Bedke in GOP primary

By By BETSY Z. RUSSELL
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40bT3p_0fE6i8co00

BOISE — The National Rifle Association has issued three endorsements in top Idaho GOP primary races, backing Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s reelection bids and endorsing House Speaker Scott Bedke in his run for lieutenant governor.

The endorsements from the national gun-rights group are a plum that’s widely sought by Republican candidates facing contested primary races. Idaho is one of just four states in which the NRA has issued an endorsement for governor thus far this year; the others are Texas, Ohio and Alabama.

“Gov. Little’s leadership in the fight to preserve our Second Amendment rights has earned the unwavering support of the National Rifle Association,” Jason Ouimet, chairman of the NRA Political Victory Fund, said in a Monday news release. “He has worked tirelessly to ensure that Idaho’s rich hunting heritage and sporting traditions are safeguarded for generations to come.”

He also announced that the group has awarded Little an A+ rating for the primary this year, and said, “We encourage all NRA members, gun owners, hunters and sportsmen to vote for Brad Little in the upcoming Republican primary election.”

Little faces an array of GOP challengers in the primary, including current Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin; Eagle businessman Ed Humphreys; and Bonner County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw, all of whom profess their support for gun rights on their campaign websites. Also on the GOP ballot for the primary are four lesser-known challengers.

McGeachin notes her A+ rating from the NRA when she ran for lieutenant governor; Bradshaw boasts that he’s a lifetime NRA member; and Humphreys vows that he will “not allow ANY infringement” of Second Amendment rights.

Little said of his endorsement, “With me, Idahoans have a governor who will always protect our Idaho way of life, and that includes my unwavering support for upholding our rights established in the Second Amendment. It is an honor to receive the endorsement of the NRA and their many members across Idaho.”

The NRA announced its endorsements of Wasden and Bedke on Tuesday.

“Idahoans have a long history of advocating for freedom and gun rights are at the core of what makes our state and its people special,” Wasden said in a Tuesday statement. “I am humbled to receive the endorsement of the NRA and vow to continue to fight for lawful gun owners to be able to continue to exercise their freedoms which are granted as part of our country’s foundation.”

NRA State Director Aoibheann Cline, in a letter to Wasden, cited his legal action in four NRA-backed gun rights cases, praised his “steadfast support and demonstrated leadership on Second Amendment issues” as the state’s longest-serving attorney general, and announced both an “A” rating and the primary-election endorsement.

Wasden faces two challengers in the GOP primary, former 1st District Congressman Raul Labrador and Coeur d’Alene attorney Art Macomber.

Repeating a theme of Wasden’s campaign, David Leroy, former Idaho attorney general and lieutenant governor, said, “Lawrence Wasden is Idaho’s constitutional conservative attorney general, which is why the NRA backs him. The right to keep and bear arms is a core constitutional principle and we can count on Lawrence Wasden to defend the Constitution, no matter what.”

Bedke, who faces state Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, in the GOP primary, was awarded an A+ rating from the NRA along with the primary election endorsement on Tuesday.

“Our forefathers established that our right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” Bedke said in response. “As a fourth generation Idaho rancher, that is the foundation of my belief on gun rights, and the reason for my strong voting record, as speaker, to protect those rights.”

The NRA called Bedke “a gentleman rancher and a statesman” who “has long demonstrated his steadfast devotion to protecting the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding Idahoans.”

Comments / 0

Related
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Idaho State
Idaho Elections
City
Boise, ID
State
Alabama State
The Independent

'Silly': Ted Cruz slams Marjorie Taylor Greene's claim that three GOP senators are 'pro-pedophile' for backing judge

Texas Senator Ted Cruz criticised fellow Republican and Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene for saying that three GOP senators are “pro-paedophile” after they announced their support for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. The conspiracy-wielding congresswoman falsely accused Republican senators Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney of being “pro-paedophile” in a tweet on Monday after they announced that they intended to vote for President Joe Biden’s nominee to the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson. When Mr Cruz was asked on Friday if he supported Ms Greene’s sentiments, he laughed and said “no, I think that’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Wasden
Person
Ed Humphreys
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nra#Second Amendment#Gop#House#Republican#Eagle
POLITICO

Scores of House GOP lawmakers tried to call up a bill keeping the pandemic-related border health rules in place. Democrats blocked it.

The move came during rule debate over whether to hold two former Trump officials in contempt of Congress. What happened: Dozens of House Republican lawmakers flocked to the floor today seeking to call up legislation barring the relaxation of Covid-related public health restrictions at the border. Democrats blocked the move,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
POLITICO

Ruben Gallego savaged the House Majority PAC for spending $1 million to bolster the primary opponent of a Latina woman.

What's House Majority PAC's response? "House Majority PAC is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to secure a Democratic House Majority in 2022, and we believe supporting Carrick Flynn is a step towards accomplishing that goal. Flynn is a strong, forward-looking son of Oregon who is dedicated to delivering for families in the 6th District," it said in a statement. The group declined to say whether it was backing any other Democrats in open primaries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Idaho Supreme Court halts state law banning abortion at six weeks

Idaho’s Supreme Court has temporarily blocked a state law banning abortions at six weeks of pregnancy, the first law in the US to mirror a similar Texas measure relying on civilian enforcement through lawsuits aimed at providers.The ruling on 9 April – stemming from a legal challenge from Planned Parenthood – means the law will not go into effect as planned on 22 April as both sides file briefs stating their case before judges reach a final decision.“Patients across Idaho can breathe a sigh of relief tonight,” said Rebecca Gibron, interim CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawaii, Alaska,...
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
710
Followers
1K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy