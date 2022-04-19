ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Jordan Klepper Details His Most 'Revealing' Exchange With A Trump Fanatic

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L1xDr_0fE6i7k500

Sometimes Donald Trump ’s supporters just make it too easy for Jordan Klepper to do his job.

The comedian has interviewed countless fans of the former president in his popular field pieces for “ The Daily Show ,” but one rallygoer jumped to mind when Klepper looked back on the wildest moments of his expeditions into Trump-world.

“There is a person that I found very revealing,” Klepper told HuffPost in an interview Wednesday.

The exchange took place at a rally during Trump’s reelection campaign, where Klepper asked an attendee what he liked about the then-president.

“He talked about how successful he was during the Trump administration, that Trump was great for the economy and how successful he had been for him,” the comedian said.

“I asked him what he did to be so successful during the Trump administration and he quite honestly answered: He was a debt collector.”

“And it was at that moment that I kind of lost it,” he continued. “Because, I mean, I don’t have to come armed with any comedy when the comedy like that writes itself.”

That moment appeared in Klepper’s 2021 special, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse: Into the MAGAverse.” The man, a Trump rally enthusiast named Edward X. Young, told Klepper, “I’m literally making four times as much as I was making when Obama was president.”

“The Daily Show” correspondent traveled to Budapest for his latest special , “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Globe: Hungary for Democracy,” which examines American conservatives’ obsession with the country and its Trump-esque, far-right leader, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán . It airs on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

What I Learned When Trump Tried to Correct the Record

As an academic historian, I never expected to find myself in a videoconference with Donald Trump. But one afternoon last summer—a day after C-SPAN released a poll of historians who ranked him just above Franklin Pierce, Andrew Johnson, and James Buchanan, our country’s worst chief executives—he popped up in a Zoom box and told me and some of my colleagues about the 45th presidency from his point of view. He spoke calmly. “We’ve had some great people; we’ve had some people that weren’t so great. That’s understandable,” he told us. “That’s true with, I guess, every administration. But overall, we had tremendous, tremendous success.”
POTUS
The Independent

Trump supporter claims Space Force will overturn election result in bizarre rally interview

At a political rally held in Michigan on Saturday, supporters of Donald Trump – the event’s keynote speaker – dragged out both tried and trusted conspiracy theories as well as some brand new, and even more unverified and unsupported, claims ahead of the former president’s speech.While the one-term president brought his own false claims to the stage later on Saturday, including one where he boasted of winning a non-existent ‘Man of the Year’ award, there were even more falsified fables being pushed outside the doors of the crowd at Michigan Stars Sports Center in Washington Township before Mr Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viktor Orbán
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jordan Klepper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanatic
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: The President’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, has disappeared online

Alina Kabaeva has been Putin’s alleged girlfriend since 2008. As usual with the President’s private life, he has divulged nothing and has neither denied nor acknowledged the rumours. Alina is supposedly residing in Switzerland with her twin boys, who are suspected of being Putin’s sons. Putin’s lover’s name has mysteriously disappeared from the page of The National Media Group (NMG).
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Hungary
HuffPost

HuffPost

34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy