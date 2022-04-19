Notre Dame football recruiting: 4-star WR Braylon James pledges to Irish

View the original article to see embedded media.

Notre Dame added a major commitment to its 2023 football recruiting class as 4-star wide receiver Braylon James announced he will play for the Fighting Irish.

James, a product of Del Valle High School in Round Rock, Texas, chose Notre Dame over finalists Stanford and TCU.

James' pledge to the Fighting Irish propelled Notre Dame to the No. 1 position in the 2023 college football recruiting rankings, ahead of Ohio State and Arkansas, according to 247Sports. ND moved to the No. 2 overall position on the On3 Consensus Recruiting Team Rankings behind USC.

"I don't even know where to start with them. As soon as Coach Freeman took over, it's like that whole recruiting process started to change," James told 247Sports.

"I feel like in terms of being a top priority, they're doing the best at making me feel that way. They've expressed that they want me and hiring Chansi Stuckey, someone I previously built a relationship with at Baylor, just made this relationship way more stronger.

"I talk to them weekly. I feel like in terms of being a complete school, they have it all. And on top of that, they play ball on all levels — Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC. You name it, they play it. I feel like I can be the best me there."

Braylon James is one of the more sought after recruits in the state of Texas, ranking as the No. 72 overall national player in the 247Sports Composite, which also rates him as the No. 12 wide receiver in the 2023 class. On3 ranks James as the No. 19 receiver in the nation and the No. 20 player in Texas.

More from College Football HQ

Notre Dame football schedule for 2022 season

College football recruiting rankings: The best 5-star prospects in 2023

Ranking the top QB prospects in the 2023 cycle

Notre Dame schedule: Ranking the Fighting Irish 2022 opponents

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Newsbreak