NRA endorses Little, Wasden, Bedke in GOP primary; link to my full story...

The National Rifle Association has issued three endorsements in top Idaho GOP primary races, backing Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden’s reelection bids and endorsing House Speaker Scott Bedke in his run for lieutenant governor.

The endorsements from the national gun-rights group are a plum that’s widely sought by Republican candidates facing contested primary races. Idaho is one of just four states in which the NRA has issued an endorsement for governor thus far this year; the others are Texas, Ohio and Alabama.

"Gov. Little's leadership in the fight to preserve our Second Amendment rights has earned the unwavering support of the National Rifle Association,” Jason Ouimet, chairman of the NRA Political Victory Fund, said in a Monday news release. “He has worked tirelessly to ensure that Idaho's rich hunting heritage and sporting traditions are safeguarded for generations to come.”

