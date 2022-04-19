ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Report: Pitch clock shaving 20 minutes off minor league games

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

April 19 - The implementation of a strict pitch clock at the minor league level has shaved 20 minutes off game times, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Major League Baseball is set to adopt the pitch clock in 2023.

Pitchers get 14 seconds with the bases empty and an 18-second clock with runners on base.

Through the first 132 games with the clock, minor league games are averaging 2 hours, 39 minutes. In 335 games without the clock, games are averaging 2 hours, 59 minutes.

Scoring is basically unchanged between the clock vs. non-clock games. Clock games are averaging 5.11 runs vs. 5.13 runs per game in the non-clock set.

Penalties for violating the clock include automatic strikes assessed to hitters and automatic balls assessed to pitchers.

Game times dropped by 21 minutes in Low-A in 2021 with a pitch clock.

MLB officials have been trying to find ways to speed up the pace of play. Games in the major leagues averaged a record 3 hours, 10 minutes and 7 seconds in 2021. That's nearly five minutes longer than in 2019 and 20 minutes longer than a decade ago.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Shohei Ohtani’s Performance Tonight

Shohei Ohtani can truly do it all. The Los Angeles Angels star dominated the Houston Astros in Wednesday night’s 6-0 victory. Perfect through five innings on the mound, he finished with 12 strikeouts over six scoreless innings. While Ohtani allowed one hit and one walk in the sixth, he...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League#Shaving#Pitch Clock#Espn#Major League Baseball
saturdaytradition.com

Emoni Bates, former 5-star prospect, drawing interest from 2 B1G programs via transfer portal

The former top prospect of the 2022 recruiting class is in the transfer portal and is hearing from a lot of programs, including two schools out of the B1G. Emoni Bates was a longtime commit to Michigan State as a part of the 2022 recruiting class. The 5-star prospect eventually decommitted, reclassified to 2021 and wound up at Memphis as a 17-year-old freshman.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Houston Chronicle

Erick Fedde gets lit up as Nationals sputter to 11-2 loss to Diamondbacks

So far in this young season, the Washington Nationals' young rotation hasn't been able to work deep into games. Through 14 games, the starters have made it through at least five innings just seven times. Joan Adon, who earned his first career win Tuesday to cap a doubleheader sweep, is the only pitcher to make it into the seventh.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Astros and Angels meet with series tied 1-1

LINE: Angels -135, Astros +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Los Angeles Angels meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Houston has a 6-5 record overall and a 1-1 record in home games. The Astros have a 2-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS LA

Ohtani K's 12, drives in two as Angels top Astros, 6-0

All six of the Angels runs came in the first inning in their Wednesday afternoon victory over the Houston Astros, kickstarted by none other than reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani, who also pitched six shutout innings on the day. The top of the first inning started with an Ohtani walk, the first of three times he would get on base Wednesday. He was driven in a few batters later, the first of the Halos six-run outburst, when Anthony Rendon drew a bases loaded walk. Another run scored shortly after on a Brandon Marsh single to right field.Tyler Wade drew another walk with bases...
ANAHEIM, CA
Reuters

Athletics prevail over sloppy Orioles in home opener

Frankie Montas limited the Baltimore Orioles to two hits over six innings and the Oakland Athletics took advantage of two errors to break a tie en route to a 5-1 victory in their home opener Monday night. Sheldon Neuse had two hits, including one in a four-run sixth, as the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy