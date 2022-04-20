In a right flap! Woman throws her belongings and flees after protective father goose DIVE-BOMBS her for stepping too close to nest in Florida parking lot
This is the moment a fiercely-paternal father goose ambushed an unsuspecting woman who got too close to its eggs in a Florida parking lot.
Victoria Willard, a employee at the Jacksonville complex where the 'goose-cannon' attacked, posted the encounter to TikTok under her handle @organizedesigncreate.
She wrote that the loose goose had been terrorizing people for days.
Her supervisor had been attacked earlier in the day, she told Storyful, and after sending an email warning other residents of the animal's foul temper, she began filming to 'see if it would happen again.'
'She doesn't even expect it,' a male voice can be heard saying in the video as another woman steps out of her white sedan.
Feet away, the goose stands by its mate sitting on the pair's nest atop a parking lot median.
The woman is absorbed by her phone as she walks out into the lot, unaware of her imminent peril. Excitedly, a woman behind the camera whispers 'Somebody came out! Somebody came out!'
'Is she even paying attention?' another onlooker asks.
The goose comes out flapping, swooping down at the woman as the spectators cry 'no!'
The woman drops her phone and other belongings as she fled as the commentators burst into laughter. She was unhurt, but visibly unsure of how to retrieve her dropped items from the radius of the nest. She throws her arms up in exasperation.
'These daddy geese ain't playin',' a woman quips behind the camera. 'She ain't going to get nothing.'
A man comes into the parking lot as the goose looks on warily. The good Samaritan carefully sidesteps the bird's nest to get into his vehicle next to it, with the onlookers calling out 'don't get in on that side, Joseph!'
The goose honks, stepping toward the man menacingly. Meanwhile, the woman attacked by the bird earlier sidles toward her scattered items while it is distracted.
The man maneuvers his vehicle up between the woman and the goose, allowing her to quickly gather her effects.
'Yo, these parent geese are amazing,' a man behind the video says, laughing.
In an follow-up posted to TikTok on April 16, a tiny gosling can be seen padding alongside its proud parents in the lot.
'Finally! Now we can get to work safely each morning!' Willard captioned the update.
